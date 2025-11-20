Olympic legend Mo Farah urges UAE residents to sign up for RunYAS

UAE residents are being encouraged to sign up for RunYAS 2026 – a new public health initiative backed by British Olympic legend Mo Farah.

The event will be staged at Yas Marina Circuit on January 11 with people of all abilities welcome to participate in running laps of the famous racetrack.

Farah, the double world and Olympic champion in the 5,000 and 10,000 metres will be in Abu Dhabi to cheer on runners, alongside Emirati sprinter Maryam Al Farsi, who participated in her first Olympics at Paris 2024.

Farah said: “I’m really looking forward to coming to Abu Dhabi and seeing people of all ages and backgrounds take on the iconic Yas Marina Circuit in January.”

Officials pose at the RunYAS launch.

The event offers 1km and 2km races for children, a family fun run, a relay race, and a 10km for the more serious runners.

Dr Rashed Al Suwaidi, director general of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, said: “RunYAS forms part of ADPHC’s wider mission to promote active lifestyles, reduce the burden of chronic disease, and make healthy choices easier and more accessible for all residents.

"The initiative reinforces Abu Dhabi’s long-term commitment to build a city where wellbeing is embedded into everyday life, across homes, workplaces, and public spaces.”

Registrations opened on Thursday, November 20, with a 30 per cent early bird discount. Register now by visiting www.premieronline.com or www.runyas.ae.

