Novak Djokovic wins 101st career title but withdraws from ATP Tour Finals

Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the ATP Tour Finals in Turin next week due to injury.

The 38-year-old made history on Saturday when he became the oldest man to win on the ATP Tour as he claimed victory at the Athens Open.

Djokovic registered his 101st career title after beating Lorenzo Musetti in three sets. Only Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103) have more.

But he played with strapping on his shoulder and later announced he is not fit enough to play in the end-of-season showpiece.

He posted on his Instagram story: “I was really looking forward to competing in Turin and giving my best but after today’s final in Athens, I’m sad to share that I need to withdraw due to an ongoing injury.

“I’m truly sorry to the fans who were hoping to see me play – your support means so much.

“I wish all the players an amazing tournament, and I can’t wait to be back on the court with you all soon.”

Djokovic’s withdrawal means that Musetti has a reprieve.

He needed to win the title in Athens to qualify for the ATP Finals on home soil but defeat meant he finished ninth in the race. As the first alternate, he duly got his second chance.

His participation means there are two Italians in the field for the first time in a boost for the home crowd in Turin.

After beating Musetti 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 in a punishing three-set tussle in Athens, Djokovic said: “An incredible battle … Three hours of a gruelling match, physically. It could have been anybody's match, so congrats to Lorenzo for an amazing performance. I'm just very proud of myself to get through this one.”

It was Djokovic's second title of 2025, having won on the clay of Geneva in May.

“Novak, there are not many words to say about you and your career,” said Musetti, who fell to 1-9 against Djokovic. “You are proving, still at your age, that you can kick us, like me today. Every time I share the court with you, I take it as a lesson, so thanks for that.”

Earlier on Saturday, Cameron Norrie blew a glorious chance to win his sixth ATP Tour title as he lost out to teenager Learner Tien at the Moselle Open in Metz.

A topsy-turvy clash saw the British number two fight back from a set down and then 1-4 in the deciding set to lead 5-1 in the tiebreak only for Tien to clinch a 6-3 3-6 7-6 (6) victory.

Having been beaten in the final of the same event by Benjamin Bonzi 12 months ago, Norrie was highly motivated to go one better and claim his first title in nearly three years.

But instead it was 19-year-old Tien who was able to celebrate a maiden tour crown, and he will join Norrie as a seed at the Australian Open.

Norrie had won three matches in a row from a set down so he would certainly not have panicked when Tien took the opener.

The 30-year-old’s pressure paid off early in the second set and he confidently levelled the contest only to go behind again early in the decider.

He was hanging on when Tien forced two break points leading 4-1 but Norrie saved them both and the young American appeared to be feeling the occasion as three games in a row went his opponent’s way.

The title looked to be heading Norrie’s way in the tiebreak but a missed chance to lead 6-1 swung the momentum again and, although he saved one match point, he netted on Tien’s second chance.

ATP Tour Finals – full line-up

In the Jimmy Connors Group, the draw features top seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, American Taylor Fritz, the Aussie Alex de Minaur and now the Italian Musseti.

Meanwhile, Italy's defending champion Jannik Sinner faces third seed Alexander Zverev of Germany, sixth seed Ben Shelton of the US and Felix Auger-Aliassime from Canada in the Bjorn Borg Group. The event runs until November 16.

