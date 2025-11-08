Elena Rybakina stuns world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka by claiming WTA Finals crown in Riyadh

Elena Rybakina clinched her biggest title since Wimbledon in 2022 by defeating world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 7-6 at the WTA Finals in Riyadh on Saturday.

The world No 6 put on yet another serving masterclass and was at her returning best as she became the first Kazakh and the first player representing an Asian country to lift the WTA Finals singles trophy.

Having gone 3-0 in round-robin play, Rybakina earned a record $5.235 million and will finish the year ranked No 5 in the world.

The ace leader on tour with 516 struck this season, Rybakina fired 13 against Sabalenka on Saturday, and finished the week with a total of 48 in Riyadh.

Rybakina was the last of the eight players in the singles field to qualify for the WTA Finals in Riyadh, and she did it by winning the 500-level title in Ningbo and reaching the semi-finals in Tokyo before withdrawing from the tournament.

Her winning streak now stands at 11 matches and she improved her head-to-head record against Sabalenka to 6-8.

“It's been an incredible week,” said Rybakina. “I honestly didn't expect any result so to go so far was just incredible.

“I want to say congratulations to Aryna for being number one for a second year in a row, it's an incredible achievement.”

Squaring off for the 14th time, Sabalenka and Rybakina form one of the most gripping rivalries of the WTA, dating back to 2019.

Rybakina entered the final carrying a 10-match winning streak. The last player to beat her was Sabalenka, who knocked out the Kazakh in the Wuhan quarter-finals four weeks ago.

Both players brought their A-game from the start, showcasing their signature brand of boom-boom tennis to stay neck and neck through the first five games.

It was Rybakina's defence though that paid off in game six, her desperate lob drawing the error from Sabalenka, who netted the overhead to get broken.

That one break was all Rybakina needed to secure the opening set in 44 minutes.

Rybakina was untouchable on serve in the second set, dropping just two points on serve through four service games.

Sabalenka was more vulnerable in that department, feeling the pressure on her own serve but still finding ways to save four break points, including two crucial ones at 4-4.

Against the momentum, Sabalenka suddenly got her hands on two set points on Rybakina's serve in game 10 but the Kazakh stood her ground to level for 5-5.

The set fittingly went to a tiebreak, and despite her remarkable 22-2 tiebreak record for the season, Sabalenka couldn't halt Rybakina, who sealed the deal after one hour and 47 minutes of play.

Despite the loss, Sabalenka set a new WTA Tour record for most prize money earned in a single season, her $15,008,519 surpassing the $12,385,572 Serena Williams made in 2013.

“It was not the best performance from me today but Elena you were definitely the better player,” Sabalenka sai.

“You literally smashed me out of the court. I'm happy to see you play your best tennis. Enjoy this beautiful trophy.”

