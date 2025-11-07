Next Gen Finals to move out of Jeddah as Saudi Arabian federation ends deal with ATP Tour

The Next Gen Finals will move away from Jeddah next year, with the Saudi Tennis Federation (STF) opting out of their five-year deal with the ATP Tour.

The Next Gen Finals, which features the top eight players in the world aged 20 and under, was the first professional tennis tournament to be staged in the kingdom when it made its Saudi Arabian debut back in 2023.

It was announced as a five-year agreement between the STF and the ATP and was meant to stay in Jeddah through 2027.

But The National has learnt that this year’s edition, scheduled from December 17 to 21 at King Abdullah Sports City, will be the last staging of the tournament on Saudi Arabian shores.

The ATP is now open to bids from cities willing to host the event, which has proven to be a successful platform for young players looking to step up the ranks and make an early statement in their budding careers.

The Next Gen Finals was introduced to the tour in 2017 and was held in Milan through 2022 before moving to Jeddah.

Besides showcasing the top talent on the men’s tour, the tournament has also been used to test out innovative rules and technology that could be adopted in bigger events.

Stars like Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are among the the Next Gen Finals champions who have gone on to become world No 1 and clinched multiple-time grand slam winners.

Serbia’s Hamad Medjedovic won the first Next Gen Finals title in Jeddah in 2023, while Brazilian phenom Joao Fonseca lifted the trophy last year.

The ATP now has just over a year to find a new host city for the tournament.

Since the signing of the Next Gen Finals deal with the ATP, Saudi Arabia has added more tennis events to its calendar, including the ongoing WTA Finals in Riyadh.

Two weeks ago, it was announced that a Masters 1000 tournament will be held in Saudi Arabia as early as 2028, which marks the first-ever expansion of the tournament category in ATP Tour history.

The National has reached out to the STF for comment.

POSSIBLE ENGLAND EURO 2020 SQUAD Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Dean Henderson.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier, Joe Gomez, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Ben Chilwell, Fabian Delph.

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Harry Winks, Jordan Henderson, Ross Barkley, Mason Mount, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Forwards: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi.

INVESTMENT PLEDGES Cartlow: $13.4m Rabbitmart: $14m Smileneo: $5.8m Soum: $4m imVentures: $100m Plug and Play: $25m

From exhibitions to the battlefield In 2016, the Shaded Dome was awarded with the 'De Vernufteling' people's choice award, an annual prize by the Dutch Association of Consulting Engineers and the Royal Netherlands Society of Engineers for the most innovative project by a Dutch engineering firm. It was assigned by the Dutch Ministry of Defence to modify the Shaded Dome to make it suitable for ballistic protection. Royal HaskoningDHV, one of the companies which designed the dome, is an independent international engineering and project management consultancy, leading the way in sustainable development and innovation. It is driving positive change through innovation and technology, helping use resources more efficiently. It aims to minimise the impact on the environment by leading by example in its projects in sustainable development and innovation, to become part of the solution to a more sustainable society now and into the future.

RACE CARD 6.30pm: Baniyas Group 2 (PA) Dh 97,500 (Dirt) 1,400m. 7.05pm Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m 7.40pm Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,400m 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,400m 8.50pm Rated Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,600m 9.25pm Handicap (TB) Dh 95,000 (D) 1,200m 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh 85,000 (D) 2,000m

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere Director: Scott Cooper Starring: Jeremy Allen White, Odessa Young, Jeremy Strong Rating: 4/5

Company Fact Box Company name/date started: Abwaab Technologies / September 2019 Founders: Hamdi Tabbaa, co-founder and CEO. Hussein Alsarabi, co-founder and CTO Based: Amman, Jordan Sector: Education Technology Size (employees/revenue): Total team size: 65. Full-time employees: 25. Revenue undisclosed Stage: early-stage startup Investors: Adam Tech Ventures, Endure Capital, Equitrust, the World Bank-backed Innovative Startups SMEs Fund, a London investment fund, a number of former and current executives from Uber and Netflix, among others.

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Carzaty%2C%20now%20Kavak%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELaunch%20year%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ECarzaty%20launched%20in%202018%2C%20Kavak%20in%20the%20GCC%20launched%20in%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20140%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Automotive%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ECarzaty%20raised%20%246m%20in%20equity%20and%20%244m%20in%20debt%3B%20Kavak%20plans%20%24130m%20investment%20in%20the%20GCC%3C%2Fp%3E%0A