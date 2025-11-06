Aryna Sabalenka 'super excited' after easing into WTA Finals last four with victory over Coco Gauff

Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula advanced to the semi-finals of the WTA Finals with straight-sets victories in Riyadh on Thursday.

The top-seeded Sabalenka ended the title defence of Coco Gauff by defeating the American 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 in the closing match of the round-robin stage at King Saud University Indoor Arena.

With a perfect 3-0 record, Sabalenka finished atop the Stefanie Graf Group, while Pegula secured the runner-up spot with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Italian eighth seed Jasmine Paolini.

Sabalenka set up a US Open final rematch with fourth-seeded Amanda Anisimova, while Pegula will take on sixth-seeded Elena Rybakina in Friday’s semi-finals.

“She’s always making me work hard, always great battles against her, I enjoy fighting against her. I’m super excited to face her in the semis,” said Sabalenka, who lost to Anisimova in the Wimbledon semi-finals before beating her in the US Open title decider.

In what was the 12th career meeting between them, Sabalenka twice erased a one-break deficit against Gauff to force a tiebreak, and the Belarusian wrapped up the opening set in 55 minutes.

The four-time major champion leapt to a 4-0 lead in the second set and despite a brief fightback from Gauff, who narrowed the gap to one break, was able to reestablish control over the match to move into the final four.

“I was just trying to stay aggressive, to find my rhythm, find my game. I was kind of working for the second set already but I was able to turn it around,” said Sabalenka of her opening set struggles against Gauff.

“I’m happy to make it through the round robin stage.”

Earlier in the day, Pegula improved to 4-1 head-to-head against Paolini, and avenged her recent defeat to the Italian in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Shenzhen.

“I’m really happy and excited to be through into the semis here. I knew I needed to win today, especially in straight sets, so that was kind of my main motivation and I'm glad I was able to play some really good tennis,” said the 31-year-old from Buffalo.

The former US Open finalist is competing in the WTA Finals for a fourth consecutive season and believes the calibre of the field this year has been stronger than previous ones.

“I felt like this year was so competitive. I felt like this group has been so strong all year and we've all had a time of the year where we've played such a high level,” said Pegula, who has won three titles on three different surfaces this campaign.

“I do feel like the level has been crazy, crazy deep this year. It feels a little bit harder than maybe past years.”

With Gauff and Iga Swiatek both out of the competition, a first-time WTA Finals champion will be crowned on Saturday in Riyadh.

Key findings of Jenkins report Founder of the Muslim Brotherhood, Hassan al Banna, "accepted the political utility of violence"

Views of key Muslim Brotherhood ideologue, Sayyid Qutb, have “consistently been understood” as permitting “the use of extreme violence in the pursuit of the perfect Islamic society” and “never been institutionally disowned” by the movement.

Muslim Brotherhood at all levels has repeatedly defended Hamas attacks against Israel, including the use of suicide bombers and the killing of civilians.

Laying out the report in the House of Commons, David Cameron told MPs: "The main findings of the review support the conclusion that membership of, association with, or influence by the Muslim Brotherhood should be considered as a possible indicator of extremism."

MATCH INFO Champions League quarter-final, first leg Ajax v Juventus, Wednesday, 11pm (UAE) Match on BeIN Sports

A little about CVRL Founded in 1985 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, the Central Veterinary Research Laboratory (CVRL) is a government diagnostic centre that provides testing and research facilities to the UAE and neighbouring countries. One of its main goals is to provide permanent treatment solutions for veterinary related diseases. The taxidermy centre was established 12 years ago and is headed by Dr Ulrich Wernery.

PROFILE OF HALAN Started: November 2017 Founders: Mounir Nakhla, Ahmed Mohsen and Mohamed Aboulnaga Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport and logistics Size: 150 employees Investment: approximately $8 million Investors include: Singapore’s Battery Road Digital Holdings, Egypt’s Algebra Ventures, Uber co-founder and former CTO Oscar Salazar

In numbers: China in Dubai The number of Chinese people living in Dubai: An estimated 200,000 Number of Chinese people in International City: Almost 50,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2018/19: 120,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2010: 20,000 Percentage increase in visitors in eight years: 500 per cent

Ant-Man and the Wasp Director: Peyton Reed Starring: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas Three stars

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Kumulus Water Started: 2021 Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid Based: Tunisia Sector: Water technology Number of staff: 22 Investment raised: $4 million

Premier Futsal 2017 Finals Al Wasl Football Club; six teams, five-a-side Delhi Dragons: Ronaldinho

Bengaluru Royals: Paul Scholes

Mumbai Warriors: Ryan Giggs

Chennai Ginghams: Hernan Crespo

Telugu Tigers: Deco

Kerala Cobras: Michel Salgado

SPECS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.4-litre%204-cylinder%20turbo%20hybrid%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20366hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E550Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESix-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh360%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EAvailable%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A