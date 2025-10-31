WTA Finals 2025: Players, schedule, prize money and how to watch in UAE

The 2025 women's season draws to a close in Saudi Arabia with the WTA Finals returning to Riyadh with eight top-ranked singles players and doubles teams.

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff are among the top names who will fight it out from Saturday.

Gauff is the defending champion in Riyadh. The American defeated Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen in last year's final.

Elena Rybakina clinched the last remaining spot for the season-ending tournament after beating Victoria Mboko in the Pan Pacific Open quarter-finals.

2025 WTA finals players

Singles

Stefanie Graf group: Aryna Sabalenka (1*), Coco Gauff (3), Jessica Pegula (5), Jasmine Paolini (8)

Serena Williams group: Iga Swiątek (2), Amanda Anisimova (4), Elena Rybakina (6), Madison Keys (7)

Doubles

Martina Navratilova group: Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini (1), Hsieh Su-Wei and Jelena Ostapenko (6), Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens (4), Asia Muhammad and Demi Schuurs (8)

Liezel Huber group: Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend (2), Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider (5), Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe (3), Timea Babos and Luisa Stefani (7)

* denotes seeding

Format

The eight singles players are split into two groups of four. In the group stage, every player plays three matches against the other three players in the group.

Each group win is worth three points. If players are tied at the end of the group stage, the head-to-head winner advances.

The top two from each group advance to the semi-finals, where the group winners take on the second-place finishers from the other group.

The same format is used for the doubles matches.

Schedule & venue

The WTA Finals take place from November 1-8 in Riyadh at the King Saud University Indoor Arena.

Saturday, November 1

Iga Swiatek v Madison Keys (7pm UAE)

Amanda Anisimova v Elena Rybakina (8.10pm)

Sunday, November 2

Aryna Sabalenka v Jasmine Paolini (6pm)

Coco Gauff v Jessica Pegula (7.30pm)

Prize money

A record prize fund of $15.5 million is on offer with $12.4m for singles and $3.1m for doubles.

An undefeated singles champion stands to take home $5.235m, while a perfect record in doubles will be worth $1.139m.

How to watch in UAE

Fans in the UAE can watch the WTA Finals on streaming platform DAZN.

