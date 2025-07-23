Podcasts Newsletters Follow us App Video
The Lusail Stadium was one of the main stadiums used when Qatar hosted the 2022 Fifa World Cup. Reuters
The Lusail Stadium was one of the main stadiums used when Qatar hosted the 2022 Fifa World Cup. Reuters
The Lusail Stadium was one of the main stadiums used when Qatar hosted the 2022 Fifa World Cup. Reuters
The Lusail Stadium was one of the main stadiums used when Qatar hosted the 2022 Fifa World Cup. Reuters

Sport

Qatar launches bid to host 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games

If successful, the Gulf state would become the first country from the Middle East and North Africa region to host the event

Steve Luckings
Steve Luckings

July 23, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

The Qatar Olympic Committee has announced a bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games and Paralympic Games.

If successful, the Gulf state would become the first country from the Middle East and North Africa region to host the event.

Qatar hosted the men's Fifa World Cup in 2022 and already has "95 per cent of the required sports infrastructure in place to host the Games," and "a comprehensive national plan to ensure 100 per cent readiness of all facilities," said QOC president Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani.

Jubilant Saudi Arabia to host 2034 Fifa World Cup
Jubilant Saudi Arabia to host 2034 Fifa World Cup
Read More

“This move underscores the State of Qatar’s unwavering commitment to supporting the Olympic and Paralympic Movements and its keen interest in playing an active role in the advancement of global sport,” a QOC statement said.

"Building on the monumental success of the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022, we reaffirm our readiness to bring the world together under the banner of the Olympic values just as we did in 2022, when Doha welcomed over one million traveling fans from around the globe.

"Our journey to 2022 was one of tremendous growth. The path toward 2036 will build on that foundation with a new kind of legacy: an achievement that crowns Qatar's efforts to develop skills and create economic opportunities for all its people.

“This plan is rooted in a long-term vision aimed at building a socially, economically and environmentally sustainable legacy. Our objective goes beyond simply organising a successful event, we aim to deliver a global experience that reinforces the values of inclusivity, sustainability and international collaboration.”

Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, right, heads the Qatar 2036 Olympic bid. Reuters
Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, right, heads the Qatar 2036 Olympic bid. Reuters

The new IOC president, Kirsty Coventry, said last month that her organisation would be reviewing the process for determining Games hosts.

If successful, it would almost certainly mean the 2036 Games being moved to winter to combat the extreme Qatar summer heat. High temperatures in Doha on Tuesday reached 43º Celsius. The 2022 World Cup was moved to the winter to help with the issue.

Other confirmed bids for 2036 include Istanbul (Turkey), Ahmedabad (India), Nusantara (Indonesia) and Santiago (Chile). Countries considering bids reportedly include Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Egypt, Italy, Germany, Denmark and Canada.

Qatar previously bid to host the 2016 and 2020 Olympics, which were ultimately awarded to Rio and Tokyo.

The Summer Olympics are scheduled for Los Angeles in 2028 and Brisbane, Australia, in 2032.

Qatar's bid to host the quadrennial Games marks an uptick in Gulf states looking to promote the region as a premier destination for the biggest international sports events.

Doha, the Qatari capital, is scheduled to host the Asian Games in 2030, a year after Saudi Arabia stages the Asian Winter Games in Trojena.

In March, the head of Asia Rugby, Qais Al Dhalai, announced that Qatar was preparing a joint bid alongside Saudi Arabia and UAE to host the 2035 or 2039 Rugby World Cup.

Saudi Arabia was the sole bid to win the rights to host the 2034 Fifa World Cup.

Updated: July 23, 2025, 7:14 AM`
Qatar
Read next...
Qais Al Dhalai, president of Asia Rugby and vice president of of the UAE Rugby Federation, believes it is time for the Rugby World Cup to return to Asia. Victor Besa / The national

Qais Al Dhalai: Rugby World Cup needs to evolve as a global show

