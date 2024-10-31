Hojgaard twins to tee it up as part of impressive Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship line-up

Danish twins Rasmus and Nicolai Hojgaard are looking to extend their impressive seasons at next week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Taking place at Yas Links from November 7-10, the Hojgaards join a world-class field set to compete in Abu Dhabi in the fourth Rolex Series event of the season, which is the first tournament in the new-look season-ending Play-Offs. The top 70 available players from the Race to Dubai Rankings will compete in Abu Dhabi, with the top 50 then advancing to the season-ending DP World Tour Championship. Also teeing it up at Yas Links will be four-time major winner and defending Race to Dubai champion <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/06/24/rory-mcilroy-to-return-to-yas-links-for-abu-dhabi-hsbc-championship/" target="_blank">Rory McIlroy</a>, fellow major champions <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/10/08/shane-lowry-joins-stellar-line-up-at-2024-abu-dhabi-hsbc-championship/" target="_blank">Shane Lowry</a>, Justin Rose and Adam Scott and Olympic silver medallist Tommy Fleetwood <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/09/02/fleetwood-rose-and-scott-confirmed-for-2024-abu-dhabi-hsbc-championship/" target="_blank">among a host of DP World Tour stars</a>. Rasmus is currently in third position on the Race to Dubai rankings, thanks to an impressive 2024 campaign which saw him win his fifth DP World Tour title at the Amgen Irish Open at Royal County Down in September. He is just under 2,000 points behind McIlroy in the season-long standings, but a strong performance at Yas Links would give him an outside chance of claiming the Race to Dubai if he were to emulate his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2023/11/19/nicolai-hojgaard-mounts-stunning-late-charge-to-win-dp-world-tour-championship/" target="_blank">twin brother’s success from last year</a> and win the DP World Tour Championship. It will be his fourth appearance in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, with his best result to date coming on his last outing in 2022 when he finished in a share of 20th place. “I’m looking forward to finishing my season in the UAE, starting with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship,” he said. “The Play-Off concept is an exciting one and I’m hoping for two memorable weeks. “Going into the final two events knowing that I have a chance of winning the Race to Dubai is very exciting. It’s a different kind of pressure, but I feel up for the challenge.” Nicolai earned his place in the field in Abu Dhabi after finishing tied ninth at last week’s Genesis Championship. Following on from successive top-20 results at the FedEx Open de France and Andalucia Masters, the 2023 Ryder Cup star moved up to 67th<b> </b>in the rankings to claim a place in Abu Dhabi as he hopes to ascend further still and defend his DP World Tour Championship crown. “I’m really pleased to have earned my spot in next week’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship,” said Nicolai. “My game feels in good shape and there have been a lot of encouraging signs out on the golf course. My results in France, Spain and Korea were really positive and I’m hoping to end the year strong. “One of my goals for this year was to defend my DP World Tour Championship title, so I’m hoping for a big week at Yas Links to move further up the Rankings and make that Top 50.” As well the world-class golf taking place at Yas Links, there will be a full programme of events for the whole family to enjoy, including dedicated activities for children, and the popular Ladies Day and Family Day on Saturday and Sunday respectively. For more information on tickets, <a href="https://are01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.europeantour.com%2Fdpworld-tour%2Fabu-dhabi-hsbc-championship-2024%2Ftickets-packages%2Fgeneral-admission%2F&data=05%7C02%7Csluckings%40thenationalnews.com%7Cdc4362a784bd4d52c89b08dcf986e9ba%7Ce52b6fadc5234ad692ce73ed77e9b253%7C0%7C0%7C638659606231860667%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=yoBoRlIySwHNPdtRH%2BYW6Zp%2FFHr5uOypL9NRjAKIIQw%3D&reserved=0" target="_blank">visit here</a>.