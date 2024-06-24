Rory McIlroy to return to Yas Links for Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Rory McIlroy will look to finish the season on a positive note when he returns to Yas Links for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, which takes place from November 7 to 10 at the end of the year.

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is the first half of the DP World Tour Play-offs, a new two-event series that also includes the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

The Abu Dhabi Championship returns to Yas Links for the third season, and this time the top 70 players in the Race to Dubai rankings will battle it out for a place in the final event of the season the following week.

McIlroy has his sights set on topping the Race to Dubai Rankings for the sixth time.

McIlroy, the current rankings leader, has booked his place in the penultimate event of the 2024 Race to Dubai thanks to his victory at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, the first Rolex Series event of the season, a runner-up finish at the Dubai Invitational, and strong performances at the first three majors.

The reigning European number one and four-time major champion will be looking to equal Seve Ballesteros’s six Harry Vardon Trophies, just two short of Colin Montgomerie’s record eight season-long titles.

“It’s no secret that I love playing golf in the Middle East and having the opportunity to play in these two events back-to-back will be a great way to end the season,” said McIlroy.

“I’d love to lift the trophy in Abu Dhabi and have the chance to top the Race to Dubai Rankings again.”

For now, the Northern Ireland star will be focusing on recovering from an epic US Open collapse which he described as one of the "toughest" days of his professional career.

McIlroy threw away a winning position at Pinehurst, allowing Bryson DeChambeau to claim a one-shot victory.

McIlroy squandered a two-shot lead with five holes to play, making bogeys on three of the last four holes to allow DeChambeau a way back. Two of McIlroy's bogeys came from missed putts of less than four feet.

Apart from the action on the course in Abu Dhabi, there will be a full programme of events for the whole family during the week at Yas Links, including dedicated activities for children, large screens for enhanced viewing, as well as the ever-popular ladies day and family day on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. There will also be live music each day, performed by some of the UAE’s most renowned talents.

Fans can now register for free tickets as the season moves towards a thrilling finale. Golf enthusiasts seeking a unique experience can choose from a range of options. The Championship Chalet offers an exclusive balcony overlooking the 18th green, giving fans the opportunity to see all the action up close from a comfortable setting.

The Ticket+ option gives fans exclusive access to a bar overlooking the ninth green, as well as priority parking and shaded premium seating.

Free tickets for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and other premium ticket options can be found here.