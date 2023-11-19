Nicolai Hojgaard mounts stunning late charge to win DP World Tour Championship

Nicolai Hojgaard produced a stunning back nine in Dubai on Sunday to hold off Ryder Cup teammates Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland and win the DP World Tour Championship.

The Dane, who began final day of the season-ending tournament three off the lead, carded a superb 8-under-par 64 on the Earth Course to seal a two-shot victory.

Hojgaard, 22, reeled off five consecutive birdies from the 13th hole to set a clubhouse lead of 21-under. It meant Fleetwood, Hovland and England’s Matt Wallace all needed an eagle on the par-5 last to force a play-off.

The trio could only each par the hole, giving Hojgaard his third DP World Tour triumph and a cheque for $3 million. The victory also marked the 2023 European Ryder Cup star’s second in the UAE; last year, he won the Ras Al Khaimah Championship.

