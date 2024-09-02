Fleetwood, Rose and Scott confirmed for 2024 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Two-time champion Tommy Fleetwood and major champions Justin Rose and Adam Scott have been confirmed for the 2024 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in November, the DP World Tour announced on Monday. Taking place at Yas Links from November 7-10, the tournament will be the fourth Rolex Series event of the season and forms part of the new season-ending ‘DP World Tour Play-Offs’. Dubai resident Fleetwood has enjoyed plenty of success in the UAE; three of his seven DP World Tour titles have been won in the Emirates, including <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/golf/rory-mcilroy-and-dustin-johnson-lead-the-plaudits-as-tommy-fleetwood-basks-in-abu-dhabi-hsbc-championship-title-defence-1.697398" target="_blank">back-to-back triumphs in Abu Dhabi</a> in 2017 and 2018 and the season-long Race to Dubai in 2017. Earlier this year, he won the inaugural Dubai Invitational. This summer, the Englishman won a silver medal at the Paris Olympics for Great Britain before concluding his PGA Tour season on Sunday by placing 20th at the Tour Championship. As part of the new DP World Tour Play-Offs, the top 70 available players in the Race to Dubai rankings will compete at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. The top 50 following its conclusion will then head up the road to Dubai for the season finale DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates. “I’m very proud to be a two-time winner of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship,” Fleetwood, 33, said. “It’s an iconic trophy and an iconic tournament in this part of the world. It’s really exciting that we now have these two events back-to-back at the end of the season, and it’ll be nice to finish the season so close to home now that I’m based in the UAE.” Fleetwood will be joined at Yas Links by former world No 1 and Ryder Cup teammate Rose, who will compete at the Abu Dhabi tournament for the first time since 2021. Rose, 44, claimed his best finish at a major in six years in July when he placed runner-up to Xander Schauffele at the Open Championship at Royal Troon in Scotland. The Englishman, who is 18th in the Race to Dubai standings, was recently named captain of the Great Britain & Ireland team <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/08/26/francesco-molinari-and-justin-rose-named-as-captains-for-team-cup-in-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">for the 2025 Team Cup</a>, which will be held at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in January. “I’m looking forward to finishing my season in the UAE,” said Rose, winner of the 2013 US Open. “The play-offs will certainly add an exciting new dynamic to the end of the year and I’m excited to compete in Abu Dhabi again. “I’ve been fortunate to have achieved a lot in my career, but a win in the United Arab Emirates has escaped me thus far. I’d love nothing more than to change that this year and finish the season on a high note, before returning to Abu Dhabi for the Team Cup in January.” Scott, meanwhile, is currently fourth in the Race to Dubai rankings and is seeking a career-high finish, with his best result being seventh in 2002. The Australian will head to the UAE in fine form having ended his PGA Tour season with a tied-fourth place at the Tour Championship on Sunday. Former world No 1 and 2013 Masters champion Scott has had solid results in the UAE, recording four consecutive top-10s in his most recent starts in the country. Later this month, he will make his 11th appearance for Team World against the USA at the President's Cup in Canada. “The UAE is always a place I’ve enjoyed playing golf in and I’m excited to compete in this year’s Play-Offs,” Scott, 44, said. “I’ve had some good performances there over the last few seasons and I’d love to finish the season strong in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.” Fans can register for free tickets for all four days of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship by <a href="https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/abu-dhabi-hsbc-championship-2024/tickets-packages/general-admission/package/abu-dhabi-hsbc-championship-2024-general-admission-x8996" target="_blank">clicking here</a>.