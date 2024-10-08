Shane Lowry is a regular participant at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and won the tournament in 2019. AFP
Shane Lowry is a regular participant at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and won the tournament in 2019. AFP

Sport

Shane Lowry joins stellar line-up at 2024 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Former champion to compete alongside Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, and Tommy Fleetwood at the Yas Links tournament from November 7

Jon Turner

October 08, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today