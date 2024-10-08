Shane Lowry joins stellar line-up at 2024 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Shane Lowry will add further star power to the 2024 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship next month after the former champion announced his return to the tournament. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/golf/shane-lowry-learns-from-us-open-collapse-to-win-abu-dhabi-hsbc-championship-presented-by-ega-title-1.815361" target="_blank">Lowry lifted the Falcon Trophy in 2019</a> – the first year the tournament became an elevated Rolex Series event – at Abu Dhabi Golf Club, six months before his spectacular six-shot victory at the Open Championship. The tournament has since moved to Yas Links, where the Irishman placed tied-12th in 2022 and tied-28th in 2023. Traditionally an event that took place at the start of the year, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship has been moved to the end of the season to form part of the new-look DP World Tour play-off series. This year's event will be held November 7-10 and will be followed by the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. Lowry will join fellow major winners Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and Adam Scott, and Ryder Cup teammate and two-time Abu Dhabi champion Tommy Fleetwood <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/09/02/fleetwood-rose-and-scott-confirmed-for-2024-abu-dhabi-hsbc-championship/" target="_blank">in the field</a> for the fourth Rolex Series event of the season. “I’m excited to end my season in the UAE, starting with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links,” Lowry, 37, said. “It’s always nice to return to a part of the world where you have had success in the past, and I hope to end the year on a high.” A winner of seven tournaments across the PGA Tour and DP World Tour as a professional, Lowry has enjoyed a consistent 2024 season, recording 13 top-20 worldwide finishes, including sixth place at both the Open Championship and US PGA Championship. His sole victory so far this year came alongside McIlroy at the Zurich Classic. As part of the season-ending DP World Tour play-offs, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship will welcome the top 70 available players from the Race to Dubai rankings. The top 50 players at the end of the week will then advance to the season-ending DP World Tour Championship. Lowry is currently placed 24th in the standings. Also confirmed for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship are Scottish Open champion Robert MacIntyre, who also represented Europe at the 2023 Ryder Cup, and Thriston Lawrence, currently ranked second on the Race to Dubai. General admission tickets for the tournament are free for all four days. Fans simply need to register on the DP World Tour website to claim their tickets. To view all ticket options for the 2024 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, <a href="https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/abu-dhabi-hsbc-championship-2024/tickets-packages/general-admission/">click here</a>.