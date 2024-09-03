Rory McIlroy heads to the DP World Tour Championship at the top of the Race to Dubai standings. AP
Rory McIlroy heads to the DP World Tour Championship at the top of the Race to Dubai standings. AP

Sport

Rory McIlroy to defend Race to Dubai title at DP World Tour Championship

Four-time major champion going for a sixth Order of Merit crown at the season-ending tournament in November

Jon Turner

September 03, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal