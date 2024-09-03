Rory McIlroy to defend Race to Dubai title at DP World Tour Championship

Rory McIlroy will aim to defend his Race to Dubai title and win a third DP World Tour Championship after confirming his place at the season-ending tournament. The world No 3 from Northern Ireland currently tops the Race to Dubai rankings and is in a strong position to win his sixth Order of Merit crown, which would equal the haul of the great Seve Ballesteros. McIlroy has played sparingly on the DP World Tour this season, but his record <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/01/21/rory-mcilroy-claims-historic-fourth-dubai-desert-classic-with-thrilling-title-defence/" target="_blank">fourth victory at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic</a> – which followed a tied second at the inaugural Dubai Invitational – and strong showings at the first three majors ensure he tops the standings on 3,236.93 points. South Africa's Thriston Lawrence is in second, 1,117.52 points behind. The Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates has been a happy hunting ground for McIlroy, who has won the event twice and topped the season-long standings in 2012, 2014, 2015, 2022, and most recently in 2023. This year's tournament will be held from November 14 to 17. The four-time major winner has moved clear into third place for the most Race to Dubai victories, one behind Ballesteros and three behind Colin Montgomerie as he looks to add another European No 1 trophy to his already impressive career. McIlroy will spend two weeks in the UAE following confirmation he will <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/06/24/rory-mcilroy-to-return-to-yas-links-for-abu-dhabi-hsbc-championship/" target="_blank">tee it up at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship</a> – the first event of the DP World Tour Play-offs, a new two-event series also incorporating the season-ending DP World Tour Championship. The top 70 available players will gather at Yas Links in Abu Dhabi from November 7 to 10 before the top 50 available players move on to Dubai, as the new-look season comes to a close. "Competing at the DP World Tour Championship is always something I look forward to at the end of the season,” McIlroy, 35, said. “Dubai has been a special place for me, and I've been fortunate to achieve a lot of success there. To have the chance to equal Seve’s record is incredibly meaningful, he was a pioneer for European golf, and his impact on the world game can’t be overstated. “It’s going to be a couple of big weeks in the Middle East with the DP World Tour Play-offs and I’m focused on playing some good golf to put myself in contention for more titles.” McIlroy concluded his PGA Tour season on Sunday with a tied-ninth finish at the Tour Championship. He won two trophies Stateside this year, combining with Shane Lowry to clinch the Zurich Classic of New Orleans before winning the Wells Fargo Championship in his next start. General admission tickets for the DP World Tour Championship are free for Thursday and Friday, while early bird prices for Saturday and Sunday are Dh95. To secure tickets, visit <a href="https://are01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.europeantour.com%2Fdpworld-tour%2Fdp-world-tour-championship-2024%2Ftickets-packages%2F&data=05%7C02%7Cjturner%40thenationalnews.com%7Ce23b48ca55ff4f203b6c08dccc00c76a%7Ce52b6fadc5234ad692ce73ed77e9b253%7C0%7C0%7C638609552543120594%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=Zdglk8aniLupNcAE275buh%2FX8EDdyw1W0ctC%2BAxCy4E%3D&reserved=0" target="_blank">dpwtc.com</a>.