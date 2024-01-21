Rory McIlroy claims historic fourth Dubai Desert Classic with thrilling title defence

Rory McIlroy has become the first player in history to win the Hero Dubai Desert Classic four times after retaining his title at Emirates Golf Club.

The world No 2 shot 70 on the final day to finish the tournament on 14-under-par.

The Classic was his first professional title back in 2009. He has now won the Dallah trophy more times than anyone else, after moving past Ernie Els’ record of three wins.

He had started the final day two shots behind Cameron Young, his partner in the last match out of the competition.

They were level by the fourth, courtesy of a birdie by McIlroy at the second and a bogey by Young two holes later.

Emirates Golf Club was swamped with spectators, driven by the pull of McIlroy. While it was a standard weekend out for the Northern Irishman, his playing companion faltered in the reflected spotlight.

While McIlroy’s run of steady pars was interrupted only by excellent birdies at eight and nine, Young appeared to be unravelling. He missed a number of short putts, and made consecutive bogeys at 11 and 12.

McIlroy had a three-shot buffer by that point, but opened the door when he fired his tee-shot at the par-5 13th into the trees, leading him to reload with a provisional.

He found his first ball, but could only move it forward into wasteland on the left of the fairway, and from then on to the front bunker.

McIlroy’s magnificence from the tee-box so far in the tournament had led to him birdieing the 13thon each of the three previous occasions he had played it.

This time, he had to mark down a bogey six on his card. It was the first time he had dropped a shot in 38 holes.

As that was happening, a whole ahead, Adrian Meronk was registering a birdie, to cut the arrears to just one stroke.

McIlroy spent the next four holes flirting with drama. His tee shots at 14 and 16 found wasteland down the left, only for him to scramble for pars.

Playing 17, he had a two-stroke advantage over Meronk and Young. He was happy with his blind tee shot at the driveable par-4, but when he reached his ball, he found it set down in thick rough beside the green.

His chip rushed through the green, and the fringe, and he angrily hacked away at the grass in response, raising a divot.

He did manage to get down for par, to keep Meronk at arm’s length. At the same moment, the towering Pole had fired his second into the 18th, leaving himself with a lengthy eagle putt. He took two and birdied, meaning McIlroy would be champion if he made par.

He managed it with comfort, to inscribe his name on the trophy for a fourth time.