Rory McIlroy confirmed to defend successive Dubai Desert Classic titles in 2025

Rory McIlroy will aim to become the first five-time winner of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic after the defending champion confirmed his participation at the 2025 tournament. The world No 3 from Northern Ireland <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/01/21/rory-mcilroy-claims-historic-fourth-dubai-desert-classic-with-thrilling-title-defence/" target="_blank">went back-to-back</a> by winning the 2023 and 2024 trophies, adding to earlier victories in 2009 and 2015, the former his first professional tournament win. The 2025 Desert Classic will take place January 16-19 at Emirates Golf Club. “I’m thrilled to be returning to the Emirates Golf Club for the 2025 event," McIlroy, 35, said. "This is a tournament I relish playing and continuing my run here by adding a fifth title would be really special and an ideal way to kick off 2025. “The support we get in Dubai is always fantastic, it’s an incredible course with a great atmosphere, and I’m looking forward to what is always a competitive event.” The announcement comes amid a rollercoaster season for McIlroy, who has won three times so far but has generated more headlines for the near misses than the triumphs. In addition to his title in Dubai, McIlroy won twice on the PGA Tour, collecting trophies at the Wells Fargo Championship and alongside Shane Lowry at the Zurich Classic. However, his year will perhaps be best remembered for his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/06/17/us-open-mcilroys-silence-speaks-volumes-as-dechambeau-claims-second-major-title/" target="_blank">late collapse at the US Open</a> where he held a two-shot lead only to bogey three of the last four holes, missing two putts inside four feet, to hand victory to Bryson DeChambeau and extend his wait for a major title to a decade. Following the conclusion of the PGA Tour season – McIlroy placed tied-ninth in the Tour Championship – there was more heartbreak on the DP World Tour as the four-time major winner finished runner-up in successive tournaments at the Irish Open in front of his home fans and at the flagship BMW PGA Championship. McIlroy still has the chance to finish his year on a high; <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/06/24/rory-mcilroy-to-return-to-yas-links-for-abu-dhabi-hsbc-championship/" target="_blank">he competes at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship</a> (November 7-10) and the season-ending DP World Tour Championship (November 14-17) – two elevated Rolex Series events that comprise the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/09/02/fleetwood-rose-and-scott-confirmed-for-2024-abu-dhabi-hsbc-championship/" target="_blank">new-look play-off series</a>. He also leads the season-long Race to Dubai standings and is aiming to win the DP World Tour's order of merit for a sixth year. “We are delighted that Rory is returning to the Emirates Golf Club in January, in what promises to be another exciting tournament," said Simon Corkill, executive tournament director of the Dubai Desert Classic. "Rory will be joined by a world-class list of golfers, fighting for their place on our distinguished Roll of Honour.” The Dubai Desert Classic is also a Rolex Series event and the 2025 tournament will offer a prize pool of $9 million. It is the oldest professional tournament in the Middle East; next year’s event will be the 36th edition and McIlroy is its most successful player. He first won around the Majlis Course in 2009 when, at the age of 19, he edged out Justin Rose to win by one shot for his maiden professional tournament victory. Six years later, he collected his second Dallah Trophy with a three-stroke victory over Alex Noren. McIlroy then went back-to-back in the two most recent tournaments, claiming one-shot wins over long-time Ryder Cup rival Patrick Reed in 2023 and Adrian Meronk earlier this year. The announcement comes as ticketing opens for next year’s event, with both free general admission tickets and a range of early bird hospitality packages available. More details on the 2025 player lineup will be announced soon. For more information visit: <a href="http://www.dubaidesertclassic.com/">www.dubaidesertclassic.com</a>.