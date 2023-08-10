Harry Kane set to decide his future after Bayern and Tottenham agree fee

Tottenham striker Harry Kane will have the final say on a move to Bayern Munich after the two clubs reportedly agreed a fee.

Bayern have been haggling with the Premier League club for weeks as they seek to land the 30-year-old England striker.

Spurs have knocked back several offers but reports on Thursday suggested a compromise had been reached, leaving the decision with the player.

Kane, who has one year left on his contract, will reportedly cost the German champions around €100 million, which would be a club record.

Bayern and Tottenham have reached an agreement in principle for Harry Kane — worth more than €100m package, as @David_Ornstein reported 🚨🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



It’s now up to the player. Kane has to make final decision very soon after long negotiations. pic.twitter.com/MXp93YNZih — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2023

The Bavarians, who won the Bundesliga for 11th time in a row last season, have been desperate to bring Kane in as they look to boost their attack and battle for the Champions League title once more.

Kane has scored 280 goals in 435 games for Tottenham but has never won a trophy. The England striker has 217 top-flight goals, 47 behind Alan Shearer's all-time Premier League record of 260.

It has been suggested that Kane would prefer to stay in England as he hunts down Shearer's mark. Bayern, however, would likely offer the silverware that has been missing in his stellar career.

Bayern kick off their season on Saturday with the German Super Cup against RB Leipzig. Spurs begin their Premier League campaign at Brentford on Sunday.