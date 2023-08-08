Tottenham reject Bayern's latest bid for Harry Kane and Neymar plots PSG exit

The summer transfer window has entered its final month with still plenty of signings to be made.

Bayern Munich have seen their latest transfer bid for Harry Kane rejected, understands the Athletic. The England captain remains a priority target for the Bundesliga champions this summer, but it is reported that there is still a significant gap in valuation, with Spurs looking for around £25 million more than what has been proposed so far. Previous reports have indicated that a bid worth £100m would be enough to land him.



Joao Felix is prepared to wait to see whether Barcelona make an offer before considering a move to Al Hilal, reports Sport. The Saudi Pro League side have advanced most for the Portuguese forward’s signature of late, but with the Spanish champions' hierarchy keen on him, he is now set to hand them one more week to make a decision over whether they will put forward a formal approach to sign him on loan from Atletico Madrid.



West Ham have made an improved offer to sign Manchester United’s Harry Maguire, understands The Guardian. It is reported that the Hammers are willing to pay £30m for the 30-year-old defender, who has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford, with David Moyes hopeful of getting a deal over the line before the beginning of the new season.

Neymar is looking to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer, reveals L’Equipe. The Brazilian star is understood to have informed his representatives of his desire to leave PSG on Sunday. The French club have previously been reported to be looking to part ways with the 31-year-old forward, who still has five years remaining on his contract at the Parc des Princes.



Al Ahli are keen on Everton's Idrissa Gueye, according to Ekrem Konur. The Saudi Pro League side are said to be considering a €2m offer for the midfielder, though they are willing to increase their offer if the Toffees reject it. Gueye, 33, made 32 Premier League starts last season after joining from Paris Saint-Germain.



Manchester City could have difficulty in landing Karou Mitoma, with Brighton doing everything they can to keep him at the Amex Stadium, reports Football Insider. Manager Roberto De Zerbi is reported to be desperate to keep the 26-year-old Japan international, who enjoyed an impressive last season in the Premier League with 12 goal contributions in 33 matches. City reportedly see him as a potential replacement for Riyad Mahrez.



Discussions are taking place between Chelsea and Juventus over a potential striker swap deal, reports Fabrizio Romano. With both clubs in the market for a striker, the two clubs are considering a trade that would see Romelu Lukaku and Dusan Vlahovic go in opposite directions. Lukaku, 30, spent last season on loan at Inter Milan, while 23-year-old Vlahovic has been made available for transfer this summer after scoring just 10 goals in 27 Serie A matches in the 2021-22 campaign.