Memories of Karthik Meiyappan’s World Cup hat-trick lift UAE ahead of Sri Lanka meeting

Lowest seeded, last to qualify, and starting out against the tournament favourites, the UAE know they have their work cut out at the Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe.

Sri Lanka, their first opponents at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Monday, are one of two sides in the event to have won the World Cup previously, the other being West Indies.

Read more Sri Lanka great Chaminda Vaas eyes vacant UAE head coach role

They have a side packed with experience of international cricket’s top flight, and, in Wanindu Hasaranga, one of the most coveted players in the short formats.

Rather than feel trepidation, though, the UAE’s players know the fixture brings opportunity.

They faced Sri Lanka last year at the T20 World Cup. As the form book dictated, they were soundly beaten that night in Geelong, but it still provided arguably the most memorable moment in the history of the UAE national team.

Karthik Meiyappan, the young leg-spinner, dismissed Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka in successive deliveries to become the first UAE player ever to take a World Cup hat-trick.

“They are definitely happy memories, but it is a completely different format we are playing this time around,” Meiyappan said.

“In 50 overs, the margin of error for bowlers is less, so I will have to be on my A-game against them. They are happy memories, but I will need to be on my toes against them this time, too.”

Meiyappan had a reminder about that moment in the final match of the UAE’s preparatory series against West Indies in Sharjah last week.

The tourists were marching inexorably to a 3-0 series clean sweep, but Meiyappan at least delayed the inevitable when he removed Keacy Carty and Kavem Hodge in successive balls.

Raymon Reifer thwarted his attempt at adding a one-day international hat-trick to his T20 World Cup one, but Meiyappan was still buoyed.

“All the boys were talking it up, right after I got my second,” Meiyappan said.

Expand Autoplay UAE's Karthik Meiyappan celebrates his hat-trick against Sri Lanka during their T20 World Cup match at the Kardinia Park in Geelong on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. AFP

“They were saying, ‘Oh here we go, another chance like in the World Cup.’ Against Sri Lanka, on the third ball, it was completely out of my mind that it was a hat-trick ball.

“This time it was in my head. I was a little ahead of myself, but it was a nice memory to have at that stage.”

The West Indies assignment was a tough one for the UAE. They will start their Qualifier campaign on the back of four losses against the side from the Caribbean, with only the relief of one win against Nepal in a warm up game in Harare.

Meiyappan says the players are not discouraged, though.

“If you look at the series we had, we played pretty well in patches, but it is important for us to work on being more consistent,” Meiyappan said.

“Vriitya [Aravind] had a good series. Aayan [Khan] bowled pretty well throughout, the fast bowlers bowled well. Ali Naseer, making his debut, got two 50s.

“We have pretty good players going around, but as a team and a unit we have to come together and put up a collective performance.

“Going to Zimbabwe, it didn’t affect our confidence too much. Playing against such a team in Sharjah, that too as a day-night game, it is pretty tough.

“Going to Zimbabwe, we think the conditions will suit us even more. We need to back ourselves.”