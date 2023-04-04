UAE retain ODI status and advance to Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe

UAE had both one-day international status and their trip to the final phase of Cricket World Cup qualifying confirmed despite not playing a game on Tuesday.

Results of each of the two matches on the penultimate day of the Qualifier Play-off in Windhoek went in the national team’s favour.

The six-team competition carries with it two places for the global Qualifier in Zimbabwe, scheduled to be played in June and July.

With Wednesday’s final two matches yet to be played, the top two have already been confirmed as United States and UAE.

After Ai Khan took seven wickets, USA beat Jersey by 25 runs in their final match, a victory which took them to the top of the table on eight points.

It meant Jersey, who UAE conclude their tournament by playing on Wednesday, cannot now match UAE’s tally of six points.

As such, UAE and Canada are assured of playing ODI cricket for the next four-year cycle.

In the other game on Tuesday, Namibia beat Canada by 111 runs. That took the home side to level on six points with UAE, and left Canada on four.

If Canada beat PNG in their final match, and UAE lose to Jersey, the national team, Canada and Namibia would all be level on six points.

The tiebreaker for the Play-off is head-to-head results, rather than the more customary net run rate. UAE beat both Canada and Namibia on consecutive days at the weekend, meaning they would advance.

Playing at the Qualifier will pit the UAE against some of the leading sides in the game. That 10-team competition carries with it two places for the main event in India later this year.