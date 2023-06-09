Alick Athanaze makes history on debut as West Indies seal clean sweep against UAE

The UAE might have given debuts to a raft of teenagers in their series against the West Indies, but it was the opposition’s young charges who stole the show on the final night.

The tourists sealed a 3-0 clean sweep with a four-wicket win over the national team in Sharjah.

Having sealed the series three days earlier, West Indies shuffled their pack and handed starts to some of the players who had spent the opening two one-day internationals carrying drinks.

Kevin Sinclair, 23, was the first of them to shine. The off-spinner, playing just his fourth ODI, took four wickets to bring about a remarkable capitulation by the home team.

The UAE had enjoyed their finest start of the series and, for the first time, appeared set to challenge their illustrious opposition.

Vriitya Aravind made a dapper 70 in 75 balls, and shared in stands worth 69, for the second wicket, with Muhammad Waseem, and 55 with Rameez Shahzad for the third.

UAE's Vriitya Aravind acknowledges the crowd after reaching his half century against the West Indies during the third ODI in Sharjah on Friday, June 9, 2023. Emirates Cricket Board

UAE were powerfully placed with Vriitya and Rameez at the wicket and the score on 142-2.

Their demise from there, though, was startling. First, Sinclair had the latter caught and bowled, and promptly ran off and executed a sumptuous backflip to celebrate.

The former was involved in two run outs, and UAE were unable to stem the bleeding. They lost eight wickets for the addition of just 42 in less than 14 overs, as they were shot out for 184.

If Sinclair’s contribution was eye-catching, what followed from Alick Athanaze was even more spectacular.

On debut, the 24-year-old opener blazed 65 in 45 balls. His innings comprised the equal-fastest half century by an ODI debutant, matching the 26 balls it took Krunal Pandya to reach the same milestone against England.

After the start he gave them, the tourists made quick work of the run chase, even if UAE's bowlers did enjoy some success.

Aayan Khan and Mohammed Jawadullah, on debut, took two wickets apiece, and Karthik Meiyappan did similar in consecutive deliveries. But West Indies sealed the win with 14.5 overs to spare.