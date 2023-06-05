Ethan D’Souza fulfilling parents' dream as he rises in UAE cricket

For many parents, academics are a top priority for their kids. It generally outweighs achievements in other areas, sometimes regardless of the child's talent.

Given the limited opportunities to pursue something like sports at the highest level and the financial uncertainty involved, the trepidation of parents is understandable.

READ MORE West Indies ease past UAE despite sparkling debut for Ali Naseer in Sharjah ODI

John D’Souza is an exception, though. He gave his son Ethan permission to pursue cricket full-time, and it has paid off; Ethan, 17, was selected for the UAE senior national team for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies that started on Sunday.

Ethan hopes to make his debut soon, which would be the perfect gift for his parents who worked just as hard to help him fulfil the dream.

“It’s very helpful when your parents support. Whether I succeed or not in my cricket, but I know their support will always remain the same,” Ethan, speaking to The National, said of his father and mother Sharmila.

“My dad has been driving back and forth from Abu Dhabi to Dubai for my training with the ECB and for matches for the past two months and when you see such sacrifices, and when you see that kind of support, you want to work even harder, score more runs and perform well in every game.

“At the end of the day you want to make a name for yourself and make the family proud.”

Getting into the senior national team is a big step-up for Ethan, who hopes to take his game to the next level by competing with established names.

“I just want to take each day and each week by itself and see what happens. My goal obviously is to be a regular in the playing XI.

“It’s the dream of every kid in every sport to play in the World Cup or reach the summit in their chosen sport. My objective is to remain in the senior national team squad for the next two years regardless of whether I get to play or not. I just want to spend time with them as much as I can.”

Ethan DÕSouza with his father John DÕSouza at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Ethan's progress in the last one year has been remarkable. His game took a new turn when he was selected to play for Abu Dhabi in the Emirates D20 last year.

He played all games as Abu Dhabi finished runners-up behind Fujairah in the tournament played in Ajman. While he didn't get many chances to bat, Ethan - who has been with the Zayed Cricket Academy for a decade - made a name for himself through his electric fielding. He played all 12 games, taking nine catches and was involved in two runs outs.

“That was a huge step-up for me,” he said. “I have been moving forward at a fast pace since. I got picked for the UAE U19 and then the Team Abu Dhabi in the Abu Dhabi T10, and now in the senior national team.

“It has been a memorable journey since I joined the Zayed Cricket Academy."

D’Souza Sr thanked the school management for creating the right structure and environment for the development of Ethan.

“I have to give credit to Abu Dhabi Indian School, Al Wathba, management that has allowed him to pursue his cricket,” D’Souza Sr said.

“The school told him to take care of his cricket and they’ll help him in catching up with the lessons, providing him with extra classes and taking care of his preparations for the examinations.

“We’re not looking for top scores in his exams but just want him to complete the basics to get through to university. Hopefully, his cricket will help him secure a place in a university, perhaps through scholarship.”

John believes selection to the senior national team has opened new doors for his son.

“I started playing with Ethan inside the house when he was two and-a-half,” John recalled.

Expand Autoplay Ethan D'Souza, 17, has been selected for UAE senior team for the ODI series against the West Indies. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

“I noticed he had a natural talent. A family friend Marina D’Souza, whose son Dan played for the Zayed Cricket Academy and the UAE U19s, presented him with a bat on his third birthday.

“He still has this bat and it’s always with him when he’s at home and has it by his side when he goes to bed.

“It was Marina who suggested to enroll him at the Zayed Cricket Academy. Even though at that time eight years was the minimum age, he was enrolled at seven and-and-half. He was excited to talk about his practice sessions and what he did on the day."

Ethan’s 12th grade board exams are in March next year and according to John, he has done reasonably well in his studies, even scoring higher marks than some classmates who attend classes full time.

“The teachers are happy with his academic progress,” he said. “It’s a crucial year for him as he prepares for his board exams next March. He keeps changing what he wants to do for his degree but we are not pushing him.”

For now, it is senior cricket for Ethan. Growing up, he too had a role model. Although there is another player he looks up to now.

“Virat Kohli was one of them when I was growing up,” he said. "I wanted to emulate his work ethics and his approach to the games."

However, Ethan has now become a fan of the current UAE captain Muhammad Waseem.

“Waseem is a fantastic batter and an amazing fielder,” he said. “I have been following his game for the past one year and there is a lot to learn from his positive approach, whether batting or fielding. Now I get to play alongside him, I will enjoy watching him more.”

Ethan has a lot of respect and gratitude for his school and teachers, and his mentors at the academy.

“I had to miss a lot of classes because of my cricket and the teachers have helped me catch up. I can’t forget the coaches from the start and right up to the present, even if I spent only a few months with any one of them.

“I have spoken to a few chaps who played cricket for the UAE and still succeeded in their academics. If they can do that, I also can do it.”