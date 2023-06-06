West Indies series ideal prep for Cricket World Cup Qualifier, says UAE’s Ali Naseer

Ali Naseer says the UAE’s one-day international series against West Indies is an ideal tune up for the Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

The national team were soundly beaten by seven wickets in the opening game at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The sides will meet again in the second of three matches at the venue on Tuesday evening.

Both sides will participate in the 10-team Qualifier in Zimbabwe later this month – and they are also scheduled to play another official warm-up match against each other when they reach Harare.

The first game of the series in Sharjah was the third time the two sides have met in ODI cricket.

West Indies have been convincing winners on each occasion, but Naseer is hopeful the home team can make a mark against their celebrated guests.

“This is good practice for the World Cup Qualifier,” Naseer, the 19-year-old all-rounder.

“We have Sri Lanka in our group who are also a Test playing nation. In the next two ODIs hopefully we can get on their level or even get above them.”

🏏 Historic Debut! Ali Naseer shines for UAE with a stunning maiden ODI Fifty against West Indies! 🎉🔥 @EmiratesCricket #Sharjah #SharjahCricket pic.twitter.com/GaaRIWyPuq — Sharjah Cricket Stadium (@sharjahstadium) June 4, 2023

Naseer’s debut was the one notable positive for the UAE from the opening game.

The 19-year-old all-rounder is on his summer vacation from his sports and business management studies at Leeds Beckett University in the UK.

On his first appearance for the senior national team he made a polished half-century (58) to help the national team reach 202 before they were bowled out.

“I was lucky enough to get off the mark with an inside edge for four,” he said. “I think God was on my side, and I tried to cash in on my luck.

“I tried to take it long, take it to 42-43 overs and see where the game goes from there.

“I have batted No7 or 8 my whole life so I am pretty used to playing in that position. I felt quite comfortable at the crease.”

Naseer said he did not get the chance to tell his family or friends he had been picked to make his debut ahead of the game because of anti-corruption protocols.

He was, though, grateful for a pep talk from a familiar figure ahead of the start. He was presented his cap by Mudassar Nazar, the former Pakistan all-rounder who is the interim coach of the UAE.

“I asked if he could present my cap before the match and I was lucky enough to get it from him,” Naseer said.

“He spoke to me and wished me good luck. He said, ‘Go and back yourself.’ He was my coach at U19s as well and backed me to go and bat and bowl really well.”