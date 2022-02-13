IPL 2022 auction: Ishan Kishan and Wanindu Hasaranga hit jackpot

A number of next-generation stars of Indian cricket and the No 1-ranked T20 bowler in the world were among the top winners on the biggest pay day in cricket - the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction - on Saturday.

In all, 600 players had registered to fill 217 spots across 10 teams for this year's two-day auction, with all franchises rebuilding their core.

Indian wicketkeeper batsman Ishan Kishan was expected to garner the most attention as he ticks many boxes - a young, attacking top-order left-handed batsman who is a fine keeper and also potential leader. After an intense round of bidding, Mumbai Indians retained his services for 152.5 million rupees ($2.02m).

Seam bowler Deepak Chahar was the next big winner of the day, his reliable seam bowling and lower-order hitting abilities fetching him 140m rupees ($1.85m) from Chennai Super Kings.

Among the international contingent, Sri Lanka's spin bowling all-rounder and the No 1 T20 bowler in the world Wanindu Hasaranga was easily the most sought-after name. He was snapped up by Royal Challengers Bangalore for 107.5m ($1.42m) rupees, but not before a major scare during the auction.

Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed on stage in Bengaluru as he was conducting the bidding for Hasaranga.

"The IPL auctioneer had an unfortunate fall due to Postural Hypotension during the IPL auction this afternoon," the league said in a statement. "The medical team attended to him immediately after the incident and he is stable."

Broadcaster and Charu Sharma, who was coincidentally near the venue, was asked to continue the auction.

In the early rounds, Kolkata Knight Riders signed up India batsman Shreyas Iyer for 122.5m rupees ($1.62 million). Iyer's reliable batting in the middle order and long-term leadership potential made him one of the most attractive names on the list.

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins joined Iyer in Kolkata for 72.5m rupees ($960,000), while David Warner went to Delhi Capitals for 62.5m rupees.

Express quick bowlers were in high demand, with Kiwi pacer Lockie Ferguson (to Gujarat Titans for 100m rupees), Avesh Khan (to Lucknow Super Giants for 100m rupees) and South Africa's Kagiso Rabada (to Punjab Kings for 92.5m rupees) becoming IPL millionaires.

Quite a few star names went unsold on the opening day of auction. Overseas spinners Adam Zampa, Imran Tahir, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Adil Rashid were among those who did not find any takers. However, there is a good chance some or all of them will get picked up on the second day when franchises will look to fill up remaining spots on their roster.

Top signings in IPL 2022 auction:

1. Ishan Kishan to Mumbai Indians for 152.5 million rupees ($2.02m)

2. Deepak Chahar to Chennai Super Kings for 140m rupees

3. Shreyas Iyer to Kolkata Knight Riders for 122.5m rupees

=4. Wanindu Hasaranga to Royal Challengers Bangalore for 107.5m rupees

=4. Harshal Patel to Royal Challengers Bangalore for 107.5m rupees

=4. Nicholas Pooran to Sunrisers Hyderabad for 107.5m rupees

=4. Shardul Thakur to Delhi Capitals for 107.5m rupees

=8. Lockie Ferguson to Gujarat Titans for 100m rupees

=8. Prasidh Krishna to Rajasthan Royals for 100m rupees

=8. Avesh Khan to Lucknow Super Giants for 100m rupees

11. Kagiso Rabada to Punjab Kings for 92.5m rupees

=12. Shahrukh Khan to Punjab Kings for 90m rupees

=12. Rahul Tewatia to Gujarat Titans for 90m rupees

=14. Washington Sundar to Sunrisers Hyderabad for 87.5m rupees

=14. Jason Holder to Lucknow Super Giants for 87.5m rupees

=16. Rahul Tripathi to Sunrisers Tripathi for 85m rupees

=16. Shimron Hetmyer to Rajasthan Royals for 85m rupees

=18. Krunal Pandya to Lucknow Super Giants for 82.5m rupees

=18. Shikhar Dhawan to Punjab Kings for 82.5m rupees