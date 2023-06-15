Sri Lanka great Chaminda Vaas eyes vacant UAE head coach role

Days ahead of the two countries meeting in a crucial World Cup qualifying fixture, a Sri Lanka great has emerged as a candidate to fill the vacant UAE head coach role.

Chaminda Vaas, the World Cup-winning former left-arm seam bowler, is among those who have applied to be considered for the vacancy.

The UAE face Sri Lanka in their opening match at the Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Bulawayo on Monday.

The competition, which carries with it the final two places at the main event in India later this year, is set to be Mudassar Nazar’s final assignment in interim charge.

The former Pakistan all-rounder stepped in from his role in charge of the country’s age-group cricket to fill the breach after the departure of Robin Singh in March.

The Emirates Cricket Board have advertised the position with a deadline for applications of June 26, which is the day before the UAE’s final first-round match at the Qualifier.

Vaas, who is presently coaching at a T20 franchise tournament in India, is hopeful he will be considered for the full-time job in UAE and believes he could make a difference.

“I’ve been following the UAE’s fortunes recently and they have a very good team with a good blend of youngsters,” Vaas told The National.

“They have a well-balanced side. I feel they need someone to motivate them to get to the next level.

“Some of the players are very talented and very capable of competing with players from any other countries.”

Chaminda Vaas is Sri Lanka's most successful pace bowler, having taken 355 Test wickets in 111 Tests. AFP

The UAE have been coached by a World Cup-winning former swing bowler before. Aaqib Javed, who was a winner with Pakistan in 1992, had a successful four-year stint in charge before leaving to join Lahore Qalandars in 2016.

If Vaas were appointed, he would likely immediately command respect based on his illustrious playing career.

Only three players – Muttiah Muralitharan, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis – have taken more than the 400 wickets he managed in one-day international cricket.

As well as that 1996 World Cup winner’s medal, he was also selected in the ICC’s Test and ODI teams of the year on multiple occasions.

However, Vaas is keen to prove his credentials as a coach, with an ethos based on hard work.

“My main strength, having played 20 years for my country, is knowing about expectations and what is required for a team to succeed at that level,” he said.

“I was a bowler, but having worked with Sri Lanka Cricket and elsewhere, and having been head coach with so many franchises, I feel I can handle batting and fielding and motivate the players.”

As a Level 3 qualified coach, Vaas has been a consultant to Sri Lanka, and served head coach roles at T20 competitions in Bangladesh and India, as well as his home country.

He feels this has made him equipped to understand the changing face of the sport, given the mushrooming of franchise cricket around the world.

For example, a raft of UAE players were recruited this week to play at the Global T20 Canada, starting next month.

“There is so much franchise cricket around the world and the boys are very keen to play in that,” Vaas said.

“In the meantime, they will play for the Emirates team as well and try to compete with the other leading boards in Asia.

“I think UAE have a very good chance to compete with the top Asian teams. My first goal would be to make it to Asia Cups and compete with the subcontinental countries, then the World Cup.

“You need to handle the boys in a different way. Not everybody is equal, but I would like to bring the UAE players together and help them play as a team.”