Salah, Haaland and other sports stars send Christmas greetings - in pictures

A number of sports stars from around the world joined the festive celebrations on Sunday as they sent fans and followers season's greetings on Christmas Day.

Read more Arsenal looking to strengthen again as Mikel Arteta thrives on his convictions

While many athletes are enjoying the holidays, with some like Argentina's World Cup winners having another reason to continue their festivities, some will be back in action from Monday onwards.

Liverpool star Mohamed took to Instagram to send his seasons greetings, along with his family. Manchester City's Erling Haaland joined Salah in messaging his followers on Christmas.

Australia's cricketers were busy preparing for one of the biggest fixtures in the sports calendar – the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. They were joined by family at the MCG on the eve of the second Test against South Africa.

Others like MMA star Conor McGregor and F1 driver Charles Leclerc also posted messages in Instagram.

Christmas greetings from sports stars can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, swipe or click on the arrows.