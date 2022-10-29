Erling Haaland's Man City goals 2022-23: record-breaking striker's 22 goals in pictures

Manchester City are banking on Erling Haaland to lift them to new heights, and their faith doesn't appear to be misplaced.

Just a few months into the new season and the prolific marksman has already grabbed 22 goals and three hat-tricks after his latest strikes against Brighton in the Premier League.

No player has ever made a better start to the Premier League as the towering Norwegian, bought from Borussia Dortmund for £51 million ($62m) in the summer.

He is the first player in Premier League history to score a hat-trick in three consecutive home games, with his treble against Manchester United following the same against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.

City are banking on Haaland being the heir to long-time striker Sergio Aguero and it's already looking as if that's the case.

“What Haaland wants is to win titles," manager Pep Guardiola said of the striker. "Knowing him, he would not be happy to break records if we don’t win titles.

“Sergio is a legend — no one can break his position in the hearts of Man City fans. But Erling has the quality to be there."

