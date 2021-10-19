Madame Tussauds Dubai: Ronaldo, Messi, and Kohli among stars immortalised - in pictures

The UAE is the place to be at the moment for travellers across the globe. Expo 2020 and the T20 World Cup are already under way, with the upcoming UFC and Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix only adding to the status of the Emirates as a top destination for any visitor.

You can now add Madame Tussauds to the list. London's famous waxwork museum has opened its first outpost in the Gulf region in Dubai, coinciding with the influx of tourists for Expo 2020.

The Dubai branch has 60 sculptures of global stars, including football greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, India cricket star Virat Kohli, F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton and UFC star Conor McGregor.

Fans will notice Ronaldo is wearing the Juventus jersey, which is understandable since his Manchester United move was finalised only in late August.

The sculptures are incredibly lifelike and are created following a meticulous process pioneered by founder Marie Tussaud. One sculpture can take up to 12 weeks to create, depending upon the level of detail required, and cost up to to Dh700,000 ($190,000).

Madame Tussauds Dubai is located on Bluewaters Island, and is within walking distance of Ain Dubai.

Visit madametussauds.com/dubai for more details.