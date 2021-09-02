Abu Dhabi GP: Yas Marina Circuit upgrades on schedule for October reopening

Upgrades are being carried out at the Yas Marina Circuit. Courtesy Yas Marina Circuit

The reconfiguration of the track at Yas Marina Circuit is moving along as planned with a third of the work completed ahead of its October reopening.

The work in progress is a crucial marker for Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management (ADMM) as preparations continue for the 13th Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

According to Ali Al Beshir, circuit operations director of Yas Marina Circuit, the asphalt has been removed from three key areas of the track, setting the stage for the new layout to be crafted.

“We are really delighted and excited to see the upgrades progressing through the stages,” he said.

A third of the work at Yas Marina Circuit has been completed. Courtesy Yas Marina Circuit

“The team are working exceptionally hard, and we already have the demolition of the asphalt completed, along with the removal of lights and barriers from the key sections.

The upgrades are set to enhance motorsports events hosted at the venue for both drivers and spectators alike.

Mark Hughes, managing director of Mrk1 Consultants and consultant on the project, said the Yas Marina Circuit and ADMM have taken on board the feedback from fans and drivers.

“The project is a huge undertaking, nobody should underestimate the effort that goes into this,” he added.

“They’re doing it for the benefits of the fans both in the grandstand and watching on TV by creating faster wheel-to-wheel racing and more opportunities to overtake for more thrilling races. It’s massively exciting.”

From Formula One stars like Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso, to the general public, thousands of drivers have tested their skills around the Yas Marina Circuit track and they’ll now have a new challenge to face.

Spectators wishing to attend the race, which takes place on December 9-12, can now look forward to a whole new experience, with drivers enjoying more opportunities to overtake, with modifications to the track providing additional avenues for exciting high-speed battles.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 50 Red Bull's Max Verstappen after winning the 2020 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit. Getty

TO ALL THE BOYS: ALWAYS AND FOREVER Directed by: Michael Fimognari Starring: Lana Condor and Noah Centineo Two stars

BULKWHIZ PROFILE Date started: February 2017 Founders: Amira Rashad (CEO), Yusuf Saber (CTO), Mahmoud Sayedahmed (adviser), Reda Bouraoui (adviser) Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: E-commerce Size: 50 employees Funding: approximately $6m Investors: Beco Capital, Enabling Future and Wain in the UAE; China's MSA Capital; 500 Startups; Faith Capital and Savour Ventures in Kuwait

What is Diwali? The Hindu festival is at once a celebration of the autumn harvest and the triumph of good over evil, as outlined in the Ramayana. According to the Sanskrit epic, penned by the sage Valmiki, Diwali marks the time that the exiled king Rama – a mortal with superhuman powers – returned home to the city of Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman, after vanquishing the 10-headed demon Ravana and conquering his kingdom of Lanka. The people of Ayodhya are believed to have lit thousands of earthen lamps to illuminate the city and to guide the royal family home. In its current iteration, Diwali is celebrated with a puja to welcome the goodness of prosperity Lakshmi (an incarnation of Sita) into the home, which is decorated with diyas (oil lamps) or fairy lights and rangoli designs with coloured powder. Fireworks light up the sky in some parts of the word, and sweetmeats are made (or bought) by most households. It is customary to get new clothes stitched, and visit friends and family to exchange gifts and greetings.

THE BIO: Mohammed Ashiq Ali Proudest achievement: “I came to a new country and started this shop” Favourite TV programme: the news Favourite place in Dubai: Al Fahidi. “They started the metro in 2009 and I didn’t take it yet.” Family: six sons in Dubai and a daughter in Faisalabad

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

