Abu Dhabi Grand Prix looks set to welcome fans back for 2021 race

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix looks set to welcome back fans this year for the Formula One season finale.

The 2021 campaign is well under way, with world champion Lewis Hamilton trailing Max Verstappen in the driver's championship by four points as they head for the French Grand Prix this weekend.

Formula One fans have now been asked to pre-register for tickets to the last race of the season in Abu Dhabi – set to take place on Sunday, December 12 – which is planning to host spectators in a "safe and managed environment".

Last season's edition of the race was hosted without fans because of the Covid restrictions at the time, although a limited number of passses were alocated to frontline workers to thank them for their efforts during the pandemic.

A statement on the Yas Marina Circuit website reads: "We're delighted to welcome back fans for one of the biggest events on the world's sporting calendar.

"2021 sees the UAE celebrating its 50th anniversary and a myriad of accomplishments, not least bringing the 13th edition of the Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix back to the world stage.

"With a packed F1 calendar for 2021, including the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2021, Abu Dhabi will bring the curtain down on what promises to be an exciting season both on and off the track across four supercharged days.

"Every year we look forward to delivering a weekend of sporting and entertainment like no other in the region, and 2021 is no different.

"However, this extraordinary year there will be a few changes to our regular format. 2021 will see us entertaining fans in a safe and managed environment, and we’ll be sharing more details once we launch our ticket sales over the coming weeks. It’s safe to say though, it will be a fantastic weekend to remember."

Verstappen cruised to victory in the 2020 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, leading from start to finish, in a race staged without spectators.

Fans can register for more information at www.yasmarinacircuit.com/en/adgp-pre-registration