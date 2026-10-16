Podcasts
Trending Middle East

Houthis strike Aden presidential palace, Iraq approves cabinet and Sharjah dismantles cyber crime network

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

Subscribe on
Amazon MusicAmazon MusicApple PodcastApple PodcastsPodbeanPodbeanSpotifySpotifyYouTubeYoutube
The National

October 16, 2026

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, the Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted and destroyed a drone launched towards Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province. Meanwhile, the death toll from a Houthi attack on Yemen’s presidential palace in Aden rises to five, with 16 injured.

US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, declines to rule out using the “mother of all bombs” against Iran after the November midterm elections.

Iraq’s parliament completes Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi’s cabinet, including the appointment of a deputy prime minister under US sanctions.

In the UAE, Sharjah Police arrest 33 suspects from 12 countries accused of involvement in an international cyber crime and money-laundering network, seizing more than Dh200 million ($54.4 million) in cash.

And figures show applications from students in the UAE seeking to study in the UK fell by 59 per cent between 2022 and 2025, amid tighter immigration rules and growing concerns over costs and safety.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: October 16, 2026, 6:31 AM
Podcast

More Podcasts

A screengrab from a video shows the aftermath of a Houthi strike on the presidential palace in Aden. Reuters
Headphones

Houthis strike Aden presidential palace and Iraq approves cabinet

Fighting between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition continues to escalate. EPA
Headphones

What are Saudi Arabia's options as Houthi attacks escalate?

A man loads sacks of flour amid shortages in Taiz, Yemen, as clashes between government troops and the Houthi rebels continue. Reuters
Headphones

War cuts off 800,000 in Taiz and Gaza committee signs development deal

Michelin Guide Dubai: How come closed restaurants have been awarded stars?
Play22:41

Michelin Guide Dubai: How come closed restaurants have been awarded stars?

More podcasts