Houthis strike Aden presidential palace, Iraq approves cabinet and Sharjah dismantles cyber crime network

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, the Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted and destroyed a drone launched towards Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province. Meanwhile, the death toll from a Houthi attack on Yemen’s presidential palace in Aden rises to five, with 16 injured.

US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, declines to rule out using the “mother of all bombs” against Iran after the November midterm elections.

Iraq’s parliament completes Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi’s cabinet, including the appointment of a deputy prime minister under US sanctions.

In the UAE, Sharjah Police arrest 33 suspects from 12 countries accused of involvement in an international cyber crime and money-laundering network, seizing more than Dh200 million ($54.4 million) in cash.

And figures show applications from students in the UAE seeking to study in the UK fell by 59 per cent between 2022 and 2025, amid tighter immigration rules and growing concerns over costs and safety.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.