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Trending Middle East

Riyadh extends airport closure, UK imposes sanctions on Iranians and IMF cuts Gulf growth forecasts

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

October 13, 2026

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, Yemen’s Houthi rebels launch further attacks against Saudi Arabia as authorities extend the closure of Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport until October 17. The attacks have disrupted flights across the region, with Etihad Airways cancelling services between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh until October 19.

The UK imposes sanctions on two Iranian citizens accused of involvement in plots to carry out attacks in the country, while Tehran denies involvement.

Meanwhile, Pakistan detains allies of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan after imposing emergency rule and suspending the provincial government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The International Monetary Fund sharply downgrades its Gulf economic forecasts because of the prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz, projecting a 3.9 per cent contraction in the UAE economy this year.

In the UAE, the Cabinet approves a Dh292.5 billion ($$79.64 billion) federal budget for 2027 to 2029, an increase of 28.3 per cent compared with the previous three-year period.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: October 13, 2026, 7:06 AM
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