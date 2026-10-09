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Trending Middle East

Saudi Arabia to 'punish' Houthis, Trump rules out Iran attack and Musk's Boring Company signs Abu Dhabi deal

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

October 09, 2026

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen vows to “punish” the Houthi rebels after attacks on airports in the kingdom killed three people and injured 36. The UAE has condemned the strikes and emphasised its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia.

Syria denies reports that Riyadh asked Damascus to send troops to support the kingdom against the Houthis.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump says the US will not launch attacks on Iran before the November midterm elections. He adds that Washington is engaged in “productive discussions” with Tehran.

In the UAE, Elon Musk’s Boring Company signs an agreement to explore underground transport and utility tunnels in Abu Dhabi.

And the Emirates is to decriminalise attempted suicide under amendments to the country’s Crimes and Penalties Law.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: October 09, 2026, 6:37 AM
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