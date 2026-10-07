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Trending Middle East

Houthis claim attacks, Qatar and Turkey in Olympics bid race, and UAE brand to export camel milk abroad

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

October 07, 2026

In today's episode of Trending Middle East, the Houthis have claimed missile and drone attacks on airports and military sites in Saudi Arabia and Yemen this morning. The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted ballistic missiles near Riyadh and Khamis Mushait, but authorities have not confirmed the claims about the airports.

Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara has met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh during an official visit to the kingdom, whether the two leaders discussed bilateral ties and the latest developments in the region.

UAE businesses are raising their prices at the fastest rate in more than 15 years, pointing to higher inflation across the country.

Qatar and Turkey are among seven countries bidding to host the 2036 Summer Olympics.

And UAE food producer Al Ain Farms is taking its camel milk brand global, with plans to turn it into a superfood in China and Europe.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: October 07, 2026, 5:38 AM
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