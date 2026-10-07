Al Ain Farms takes camel milk global to turn UAE product into new superfood

Matcha was on the menu at a signing ceremony during Global Food Week on Tuesday, an unusual sight at a formal event. But this matcha is no ordinary drink – it was brewed with camel milk.

Al Ain Farms Group announced that it was taking its camel milk brand, Camelait, to the global market, with ambitions to turn the traditional product into a superfood.

In partnership with international companies, Al Ain Farms will begin exporting camel milk products to China and European countries and aims to take the brand global over the next few years.

“What Al Ain is doing is a whole transformation. It's not only trying to sell camel milk in Europe, it's also managing the whole supply chain from A to Z, from production all the way to R&D [research and development] and experimenting to improve and enhance the quality of camel milk and camel production,” Tareq Al Hosani, chairman of Al Ain Farms Group, told The National.

The company aims to produce high-quality camel milk in the UAE and ship the powder to Germany and China. The two countries will then act as regional hubs – Germany for the rest of Europe and China for East Asia.

Mr Al Hosani said the company had high ambitions for the coming years.

Tareq Al Hosani, chairman of Al Ain Farms Group, aims to have camel milk on every table. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Tareq Al Hosani, chairman of Al Ain Farms Group, aims to hav…

“Our target is to share the benefit of camel milk globally, to have camel milk on every table,” he said. “To be able to do that, we need partners.”

The camel milk market is predicted to reach $24 billion worldwide by 2030. Currently, camel milk accounts for just 0.4 per cent of global milk production, while the company produces two million litres annually.

“Local manufacturing is a long-term commitment to the Chinese market and gives Camelait the flexibility to respond as demand develops and consumer preferences evolve,” said Rick Chen, general manager at Suzhou Biology Healthy. “This partnership is an investment in the category’s future, with long-life products widening its appeal and making camel milk a more familiar choice for Chinese households.”

The UAE recently launched the world’s first international standard for pasteurised camel milk, which the Codex Alimentarius Commission has since approved. Codex is the food standards body established by the Food and Agriculture Organisation and the World Health Organisation.

“The significance of Codex cannot be underestimated,” said Minister of Foreign Trade Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi at Global Food Week. He said the globally recognised food standard improved market access and was “central to our vision of open rule-based trade and our ability to connect scientific research to commercial impact”.

Minister of Foreign Trade Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi at Global Food Week at Adnec. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Minister of Foreign Trade Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi at Global Food…

Hopes for the Future

Mr Al Hosani believes camel milk has worldwide potential, particularly for young children, because of its health benefits.

“What I hope is that in five years, the majority of market share when it comes to children and baby food will be camel milk-based. Baby and children’s food is where camel milk is the most beneficial, but that will be the latest development because of the regulations and the level of assurances that the government will want before they allow it,” the chairman said.

A new collaboration with Khalifa University and Khalifa University Enterprises Company will also advance research into camel milk and its potential applications.

When asked whether the world was ready to embrace the Emirati beverage, Mr Al Hosani was confident.

“They are ready to drink more than 20 different flavours of camel milk and more camel products coming soon, inshallah. Al Ain is betting big on this, but that’s the way we are. We dream big and we deliver big,” he said.

Matcha made with camel milk was on the menu at a signing ceremony during Global Food Week. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Matcha made with camel milk was on the menu at a signing cer…

The new chapter will put another UAE product on shelves around the world.

“Success stories such as this reinforce the UAE’s position as a global hub for trade and business, and a launch pad for Emirati brands in markets worldwide,” said Dr Al Zeyoudi.

Global Food Week started on Tuesday at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. The largest edition yet is showcasing food and agriculture companies from the UAE and abroad.