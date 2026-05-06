Sharjah's Meliha Milk to be delivered across region under expansion plan

A popular brand of organic milk produced at a vast Sharjah dairy farm is set to be exported across the region after proving a hit with the UAE public.

Meliha Organic Fresh Milk is derived from cows that naturally carry the A2 beta-casein protein, viewed widely as easier to digest than traditional dairy produce.

Thousands of A2A2 cattle can be found at the Meliha Dairy Farm and Factory, a 20,000-square-metre plant opened by Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, last year.

Sharjah Agriculture and Livestock Production (Ektifa), the government-owned company behind Meliha Milk, is keen to broaden its horizons after finding the right ingredients for success.

“Our products will slowly be expanding into other GCC [Gulf Co-operation Council] countries, so keep a lookout for that,” said Lamya Alsuwaidi, an agricultural adviser at Ektifa, at the Make it in the Emirates event in Abu Dhabi, in which the company was participating.

She said this expansion should get under way within 12 to 18 months. “Our focus is to supply the country and then slowly start moving outward,” Ms Alsuwaidi added. “So seeing as that's already coming to fruition, it's time to expand.”

Lamya Alsuwaidi, an agricultural adviser for Ektifa, displays the product. Alexander Christou / The National Info

What sets it apart?

At the launch event last year, Sheikh Dr Sultan received a Guinness World Record certificate recognising Meliha's status as the world's largest A2A2 cattle farm, with 6,400 cows.

The dairy farm uses Holstein Friesian cattle only, a breed which produces milk that carries the A2A2 protein.

“When the milk was first introduced to the market, people were not really very knowledgeable on the idea of the A2A2 protein and what that beta casein does for the body,” Ms Alsuwaidi said.

“We're slowly seeing the market shift to something that's good for the human body. And the consumers are aware – they want to get something that's organic, to consume something that's good for them.

“It has been moving fast from the shelves. People love the products and we're really seeing the great reception from our audience.”

Since the launch of the original plain organic milk, Ektifa has branched out to produce a variety of dairy products such as laban, yoghurt and flavoured milk.

“We've had people approach us at events like these, saying they haven't consumed milk in the last 10 or 15 years, and this was their first introduction back into having it as part of their daily diet,” Ms Alsuwaidi said.

Sharjah Ruler's dream realised

Sheikh Dr Sultan once said the dairy farm project was a dream he had held for 65 years, a vision nurtured through his dedication to serving his community.

Half of the cattle were flown in and half imported by sea, the idea being to bring “the best cattle around the world” to Sharjah.

“His Highness had a very clear vision,” Ms Alsuwaidi said. “We want something clean. We want something with this very specific protein, something that's easily digestible and better for the human body in general.

The dairy products on display at the Make it in the Emirates event. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

With the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and its worldwide consequences, the importance of domestic production has been brought into sharp focus.

“Having your country secure for its population a staple like milk and its different varieties has been a big step forward for us, of course,” Ms Alsuwaidi said.