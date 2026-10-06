Saudi Crown Prince meets Syria's President Al Shara in Riyadh

Syrian ​President ⁠Ahmad Al Shara met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ​in Riyadh during ‌an ​official visit ⁠on ​Tuesday, Saudi and Syrian state media reported.

The Saudi Press Agency published footage and pictures of Prince Mohammed's meeting with Mr Al Shara, without giving details.

Mr Al Shara was accompanied by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani and was first received by the Governor of the Riyadh region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar, Syria's Sana ⁠news ​agency ​reported.

The visit comes as ⁠hostilities between the kingdom ​and Yemen's ⁠Iran-backed Houthis escalate, with Saudi Arabia announcing that ⁠airports in Jizan and ⁠Najran had been attacked, injuring ⁠three people and causing limited damage.

The attacks came as ​Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces pressed a major offensive to retake territory from the Houthis after weeks of rebel advances, with the kingdom increasing strikes in support of the campaign.

The Houthis have responded with missile and drone attacks on targets in Saudi Arabia, including ​airports, oil facilities ‌and military sites.

Mr Al Shara and Prince Mohammed discussed the "latest regional developments and a number of issues of common concern, aiming to support security and stability in the region", Sana said.

The Syrian President also visited Saudi Arabia in April this year and met Prince Mohammed in Jeddah, where they discussed developments in the region and efforts to strengthen bilateral relations. They also discussed economic and investment ties and "regional connectivity projects".

Saudi Arabia has positioned itself as one of the major investors in Syria since Mr Al Shara took power in 2024, after leading a rebel offensive that ousted the regime of former president Bashar Al Assad.