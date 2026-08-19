Podcasts
Trending Middle East

UAE suspends trade with Iran, US-Iran talks stall, and Israel strikes Syria

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

Subscribe on
Amazon MusicAmazon MusicApple PodcastApple PodcastsPodbeanPodbeanSpotifySpotifyYouTubeYoutube
The National

August 19, 2026

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, the UAE suspends all activities, trade exchanges and financial transactions with Iran, following the latest escalation in the conflict, marking a significant shift in their economic relationship.

We also examine US President Donald Trump’s insistence that there are no talks with Iran as the dispute over the Strait of Hormuz continues, while Tehran maintains the waterway will remain closed until its conditions are met and the US warns Oman against interfering in its efforts.

And US envoy Tom Barrack criticises Israeli air strikes on Syria as an unnecessary escalation, anti-Muslim hate crimes in London reach record levels, and Dubai’s paid parking operator says regulated parking will continue expanding as the city grows.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans

Updated: August 19, 2026, 7:06 AM
Podcast

More Podcasts

STANDALONE / WEATHER UAE Flags fly high along the Dubai cityscape demonstrating UAE Pride. Antonie Robertson/The National
Headphones

UAE suspends trade with Iran, US-Iran talks stall, and Israel strikes Syria

US President Donald Trump has warned Oman against interfering in his administration’s efforts involving Iran. Bloomberg
Headphones

Trump warns Oman, new Gaza working groups and Iraq considers dinar reform

An Iranian women enjoy a dip in the sea as vessels are seen in the Strait of Hormuz off the port city of Bandar Abbas, in southern Iran. AFP
Headphones

Arab nations back Gaza peace plan and Hormuz shipping slows

A US sailor on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln during the conflict with Iran. US Navy / Reuters
Headphones

Adnoc ship attacks condemned and UAE sends aid to Colombia

More podcasts