UAE suspends trade with Iran, US-Iran talks stall, and Israel strikes Syria

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, the UAE suspends all activities, trade exchanges and financial transactions with Iran, following the latest escalation in the conflict, marking a significant shift in their economic relationship.

We also examine US President Donald Trump’s insistence that there are no talks with Iran as the dispute over the Strait of Hormuz continues, while Tehran maintains the waterway will remain closed until its conditions are met and the US warns Oman against interfering in its efforts.

And US envoy Tom Barrack criticises Israeli air strikes on Syria as an unnecessary escalation, anti-Muslim hate crimes in London reach record levels, and Dubai’s paid parking operator says regulated parking will continue expanding as the city grows.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans