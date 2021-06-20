Emirates to resume flights to India and Nigeria, UAE approves cancer drug, Dubai police bike haul, 2,109 new cases - The Daily Update

Cody Combs joins us for what's trending, including Father's Day, Euro 2020 and Joe Biden's dog

On today's update we have the latest coronavirus figures, the announcement that Emirates will resume flights from India, Nigeria and South Africa from June 23, and the UAE becoming the second country in the world to approve a key lung cancer drug.

In the UAE, Dubai Police have confiscated 454 bicycles since the start of the year in a safety drive, while in Iran, conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi has won the presidential election in a landslide.

Cody Combs joins us for what's trending, including Father's Day, Euro 2020 and Joe Biden's dog.

Published: June 20, 2021 09:03 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Immigrants walk for a better future in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Getty

World Refugee Day 2021: charting why 1 in 95 of us is displaced or seeking asylum

World
Iranian women check their ID papers to vote in the presidential election, in Tehran, Iran. Conservative cleric and head of Iran’s judiciary Ebrahim Raisi was victorious. EPA

Conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi wins Iran's presidential election in a landslide​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

MENA
Iceland (L) has been top of the Global Peace Index for 13 years while Afghanistan has languished at the bottom for the last four. Getty Images/AFP

Revealed: the world’s most and least peaceful countries

World
Lung cancer is responsible for seven per cent of all UAE cancer cases, 90 per cent of which are caused by smoking. Chris Whiteoak / The National

UAE becomes only second country in world to approve key lung cancer drug

Health
Skyscrapers in the City of London beyond residential properties in London, U.K., on Friday, May 21, 2021. After a year of shunning the capital amid lockdowns and coronavirus, many renters are now looking to return to urban life as restrictions ease, according to data from estate agent Hamptons International. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

End of stamp duty holiday unlikely to dent Middle East demand for British homes

Property
Most Read
Business Extra
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast
It takes discipline and a long-term investment strategy to build wealth. Getty Images

Who wants to be a millionaire? – Pocketful of Dirhams