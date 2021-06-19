Coronavirus: Emirates to resume India flights from June 23

Related: Coronavirus: Dubai updates entry rules for passengers from India, South Africa and Nigeria

Emirates Airline is to resume flights to India, South Africa and Nigeria from June 23 subject to strict new travel protocol.

It follows guidelines announced on Saturday by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management regarding travel to these countries.

The rules vary from country to country and include PCR tests and taking a UAE-approved Covid-19 vaccine.

In terms of travellers from India, only passengers with a valid residence visa and who have received two doses of a UAE-approved vaccine are allowed to travel to Dubai.

“Emirates welcomes the latest protocols and measures announced by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management to allow the safe resumption of passenger travel from South Africa, Nigeria and India to Dubai and onwards,” a representative for the airline said on Saturday.

“We will resume carrying passengers from South Africa, Nigeria and India in accordance with these protocols from June 23. We thank the supreme committee for their continuous efforts in monitoring the development of the situation and announcing the appropriate guidelines and protocols to protect the community and safeguard travel sector.”

The UAE suspended flights from India in April, as the South Asian country battled a surge in Covid-19 cases. Only UAE citizens, diplomats, passengers on business planes and golden card visa holders were exempt from the suspension. The change announced on Saturday applies to Dubai only.

