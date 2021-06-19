Coronavirus: Dubai updates entry rules for passengers from India, South Africa and Nigeria

Dubai has updated its travel rules for inbound passengers from India, South Africa and Nigeria.

The rules from the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai are effective from June 23, Dubai Media Office reported on Saturday.

They aim to protect passengers and ease procedures, while adhering to rules designed to safeguard against Covid-19.

The UAE in April suspended flights from India. This is in effect until the end of June at the earliest with Dubai's Emirates Airline stating it will be July 6 before it will lift any suspension. UAE citizens, diplomatic missions between the two countries, official delegations, business planes and golden residency holders were excluded.

Emirates has also suspended flights to South Africa until July 6.

It was not immediately clear if the Dubai move changed these existing suspensions.

Headed by @sheikhmansoor, the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in #Dubai announces updates to Dubai’s travel protocols for inbound passengers from South Africa, Nigeria and India, effective from Wednesday 23 June 2021.https://t.co/Zfma4YWugQ pic.twitter.com/NkhIzaQwzI — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 19, 2021

Travellers from South Africa

The new protocols allow travellers from South Africa, who have received two doses of a UAE-approved vaccine, to enter Dubai. Passengers must present a negative PCR result taken within 48 hours before departure to Dubai. UAE nationals are exempted from this PCR test requirement.

Passengers must also undergo a PCR test on arrival in Dubai. Transit passengers should comply with entry protocols of final destinations.

Travellers from Nigeria

Passengers must present a negative PCR test result taken 48 hours prior to departure. UAE citizens are exempted from this requirement.

The negative PCR test certificate should carry a QR code and the test must have been conducted by labs approved by the Nigerian government.

Passengers must also undergo a PCR test on arrival in Dubai. Transit passengers should comply with entry protocols of final destinations.

Travellers from India

Only passengers with a valid residence visa who have received two doses of a UAE-approved vaccine, are allowed to travel to Dubai.

They should also present a negative test certificate from a PCR test taken 48 hours before departure. UAE nationals are exempted from this requirement.

Only QR-coded negative PCR test certificates are accepted. Passengers from India are required to undergo a rapid PCR test four hours prior to departure to Dubai.

They must also undergo another PCR test on arrival in Dubai.

In addition, following arrival, passengers from India should undergo institutional quarantine until they receive their PCR test result, which is expected within 24 hours. UAE citizens and diplomats are exempted from institutional quarantine.

Dubai said the updated travel protocols are part of a regular process of revising precautionary measures based on the latest developments. They are also aimed at enabling the city to continue serving as a global commercial hub

UAE authorities in April, meanwhile, suspended flights from India as cases surged there. The ruling did not include transit flights coming into the country and bound for India.

