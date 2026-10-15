Michelin Guide Dubai: How have closed restaurants been awarded stars?

This week on Culture Bites, Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews discuss the reaction to this year’s Michelin Guide Dubai, which was not without controversy.

The annual list awards highly coveted stars to the most impressive eateries in the emirate. Two new venues have been awarded stars this year, while Orfali Bros has been promoted from one to two stars. But some have questioned how more than 10 restaurants on the list could have been recognised by Michelin, while their operations were paused.

Enas and Farah talk about the challenges faced by the hospitality sector since the start of 2026 due to disruption caused by the regional conflict. They reflect on Michelin’s decision, which has given restaurateurs some grace in the face of these difficulties.

The hosts also highlight some of the regional films submitted for the Best International Feature category at next year’s Oscars. Enas shares her thoughts on the Algerian horror film Roqia and Farah talks about Lebanon’s heist thriller Furies, which is inspired by the country’s banking crisis. They discuss how Arabic cinema has diversified its genres over the years, presenting submissions that range from romance and documentary to films about mental health.