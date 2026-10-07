Michelin Guide Dubai 2026: Closed restaurants retain stars as new winners emerge

Dubai's latest Michelin stars have been revealed, with two restaurants joining the prestigious list and another promoted to two stars – even as some of the city's award-winning dining rooms remain temporarily closed.

The Michelin Guide Dubai 2026 was unveiled at a ceremony at Atlantis The Royal on Tuesday night, with 20 restaurants receiving at least one star.

FZN by Bjorn Frantzen, which blends Scandinavian and Asian influences, and Tresind Studio, known for its modern Indian cuisine, remain at the top of Dubai's dining scene, retaining the three stars they received last year.

Orfali Bros was one of the biggest winners of the night, promoted from one to two stars. Run by Syrian brothers Mohammad, Wassim and Omar Orfali, the home-grown restaurant serves contemporary Middle Eastern cuisine, drawing on their Syrian roots as well as Turkish and Armenian influences.

Michelin noted the restaurant's evolution "from a brilliant neighbourhood bistro into a flagship of Middle Eastern gastronomy".

"Rooted in the brothers' Aleppian, Armenian and Turkish heritage, its signature dishes and Voyage menu reveal cooking of increasing refinement, depth and personality," it said.

Adobo chicken wings at Orfali Bros. Photo: Orfali Bros Show caption: Adobo chicken wings at Orfali Bros. Photo: Orfali Bros

Meanwhile, Birch and Kigo entered the guide with one star each. Birch, led by chef Arslan Berdiev, serves contemporary cuisine shaped by his travels and Turkmen heritage, while Kigo is a Japanese fine-dining restaurant offering sushi omakase and kaiseki menus.

The latest awards come after a challenging period for Dubai's restaurant industry, with several high-profile venues temporarily pausing operations amid softer demand and disruption to tourism following the Iran war.

Among the restaurants retaining Michelin stars for 2026 are Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, Ossiano and and Smoked Room, which are currently temporarily closed. Several other restaurants in the wider Michelin Guide Dubai 2026 selection are also temporarily closed. Tables at Ossiano are currently available to book from December.

Michelin has acknowledged the unusual situation after Dubai food writer Samantha Wood, founder of FooDiva, questioned why at least 10 restaurants across the guide's various lists were included despite currently being closed.

In a statement provided to Wood, Michelin said it was “fully aware” that a number of restaurants were currently closed “due to the current circumstances”.

“We remain in close contact with their teams and are monitoring closely when they might reopen in the near future,” Michelin said.

“As with all restaurants in the selection, they will be revisited and re-evaluated by our inspectors once they reopen to ensure they continue to meet the standards associated with their distinctions.”

Dubai restaurants with Michelin stars in 2026

Chef Himanshu Saini of Tresind Studio is known for his experimental Indian cuisine. Photo: Tresind Studio Show caption: Chef Himanshu Saini of Tresind Studio is known for his exper…

There are 20 Michelin-starred restaurants in Dubai in the 2026 guide, with two holding three stars, four holding two stars and 14 holding one.

Three Michelin stars

FZN by Bjorn Frantzen

Tresind Studio

Two Michelin stars

Il Ristorante-Niko Romito

Orfali Bros (promoted from one)

Row on 45

Stay by Yannick Alleno

One Michelin star

11 Woodfire

Al Muntaha

avatara

Birch (new)

Dinner by Heston Blumenthal

Hakkasan Dubai

Hoseki

Jamavar

Kigo (new)

Manao

moonrise

Ossiano

Smoked Room

Tasca by Jose Avillez

Dubai Michelin Guide grows to 122 restaurants

Atlantic Lobster Roll at 3Fils, which is included in the Michelin Guide Dubai's Bib Gourmand list. Photo: 3Fils Show caption: Atlantic Lobster Roll at 3Fils, which is included in the Mic…

Beyond the starred restaurants, the 2026 guide includes 122 establishments representing 38 types of cuisine, up from 119 restaurants last year.

There are 19 new additions across the guide, including two new one-star restaurants, four new Bib Gourmands and 13 restaurants added to the Michelin Selected category.

The Bib Gourmand list features 22 restaurants this year, while another 80 restaurants appear in the Michelin Selected category, including 13 newcomers.

“The selection has grown significantly since its inception and now features nearly twice as many establishments as it did when it was first launched,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides.

“This year's combination of home-grown talent and international arrivals reflects a city that is developing its own culinary identity while embracing traditions from around the world.”

Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand restaurants in 2026

SEA Bistro in Jumeirah is known for its stand-out dishes at surprisingly accessible prices. Photo: SEA Bistrot Show caption: SEA Bistro in Jumeirah is known for its stand-out dishes at …

The Bib Gourmand distinction recognises restaurants offering good-quality food at good value. There are 22 in the 2026 Dubai guide, including four new additions.

21 Grams

3Fils

Al Khayma Heritage Restaurant

Bait Maryam

Berenjak

Duo Gastrobar - Creek Harbour

Duo Gastrobar - Dubai Hills

Goldfish

Harummanis

Hawkerboi

Khadak

Kinoya

Konjiki Hototogisu

Middle Child (new)

Reif Japanese Kushiyaki - Dar Wasl

Reif Japanese Kushiyaki - Dubai Hills

Revelry

SEA Bistrot (new)

Shabestan

Sufret Maryam

Three Bros (new)

Yubi Dubai (new)

Michelin special awards

Five individual and restaurant awards were also announced during Tuesday night's ceremony.

Remy Marquignon, executive chef of Ossiano, received the Young Chef Award despite the restaurant being temporarily closed.

Ninad Jani of avatara received the Sommelier Award, while Kigo's Akinori Tanigawa and his team received the Service Award.

Zahra Erfanian Azmoodeh of Carbone Dubai received the Exceptional Cocktails Award, while Gonzalo Platero and Window were given the Opening of the Year Award.