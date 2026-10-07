Who are we building our cities for?

This episode was produced by The National in partnership with LIVEX.

In this episode of Business Extra from LIVEX in Abu Dhabi, guest host David Dunn is joined by Dana Awad, chief commercial officer at ICT Real Estate Development.

As Abu Dhabi continues to grow and attract new residents, businesses and investment, the conversation explores what makes a development truly liveable.

Ms Awad explains why developers need to look beyond individual buildings and consider how people will actually live, work and spend their time within a community. Beautiful architecture alone, she argues, is not enough if a development does not connect with the everyday needs of its residents.

She talks about the importance of factoring in these elements at the earliest stages of master planning, from open spaces and walkability to amenities and community infrastructure.

The discussion also looks at how individual developments fit within the wider evolution of Abu Dhabi. As the capital’s population and economy evolves, Ms Awad explains how changing lifestyles and expectations are influencing the next generation of real estate.