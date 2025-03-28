What Lebanese want from Israel: accountability

Lebanon-Israel: accountability before normalisation

About the report No-one in Lebanon wants normal ties with Israel, PM Nawaf Salam says (March 26): We Lebanese might be struggling and suffering, but not because we need Israel. It is because we need Israel to be accountable for its crimes so our people can find long overdue peace and justice and start building our homes again with dignity.

Rania Samir, Amman, Jordan

Vigilance is advisable no matter where

Regarding the report UAE, Qatar and Oman ranked among world’s safest places as UK and US languish (March 26): This is good to know. But it shouldn't make people reckless and drop their guard. Precautious must be taken anywhere in the world, no matter how safe the place.

Anna M, Ras Al Khaimah

A few more years with beloved dogs

With reference to Nick Webster's article A dog longevity pill is in the pipeline, but at what cost? (March 27): An unusual and interesting piece. For dog owners everywhere this new innovation of a longevity pill for pets is a welcome development. People are usually greatly attached to them, for their love and loyalty, traits cherished by every pet owner.

Despite cost concerns, the longevity pill is likely to have a broad and lucrative market, given the growing interest in enhancing the well-being of domesticated animals. This advancement is certainly a positive step forward in the care of our beloved creatures.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

An Eid wish: hoping the world becomes a better place

Regarding the article Worshippers gather at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque as end of Ramadan draws near (March 27): The final days of Ramadan are an auspicious time that bears reflection of the important aspects of life. However bleak our conflict-ridden world looks today, we should hope for an era, where reason, kindness and poetry have abundant space. A world, where political and land boundaries are not obstacles. We should anticipate a world where religion does not divide us but provide a rationale for respecting all human beings. A world, where the strong are just and the frail are cared for. We should be able to optimistically hope for a world where ships do not carry warheads, but food for the needy, a world free of nuclear weapons and unified by art, music and literature from different cultures.

We can have a world of gourmet and Michelin-star restaurants, but we must also build a world without hunger. We can have high-fashion and branded jackets that sell for $10,000. But we should also ensure a simple sweater for everyone in winter.

Above all, we need to build a world, where we use dialogue. not guns, to solve conflicts. These hopes may be idealistic. However, as Eid nears, there is no harm, at least in hoping for a world without wars, egos, tariffs and hunger.

Rajendra Aneja, Dubai

