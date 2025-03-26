UAE, Qatar and Oman ranked among world’s safest nations as UK and US languish

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> is the second safest country in the world, according to the results of a new survey. Only Andorra ranked higher than the Emirates in the list compiled by online database Numbeo. The Middle East and North Africa<i> </i>region was particularly well-represented in the study with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/qatar" target="_blank">Qatar</a> being named in third place and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/oman/" target="_blank">Oman</a> coming in fifth, with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/taiwan/" target="_blank">Taiwan</a> taking fourth spot in the rankings. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-arabia/" target="_blank">Saudi Arabia</a> was named as the 14th safest country in the world with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/bahrain" target="_blank">Bahrain</a> also making the top 20, in 16th place. The UAE's place was unchanged year-on-year, having also come second last year. The same can be said for Andorra, Qatar, Taiwan and Oman. Saudi Arabia saw a big improvement, climbing from 26th to 14th while Bahrain dropped slightly from 13th to 16th. The UK dropped from 84th to 87th while the US maintained its position in 89th place as the western powers languished on the list. Palestine was named as the world's 61st safest country, despite the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/25/live-israel-gaza-war-hamdan-ballal/" target="_blank">war between Israel and Gaza</a>. Ukraine, at war with Russia, was named as the 80th safest country on the planet. There were 147 nations listed in the poll which said Venezuela was the least safe of all. Numbeo's data is derived from surveys conducted by visitors to their website. These surveys are exclusively focused on crime levels, with Numbeo putting together a crime index and safety index twice a year annually. The index uses data no more than 36 months old, with cities or countries selected for inclusion based on a minimum number of contributors. The crime index is an estimation of the overall level of crime in a given city or country with a scale rating that goes from 1 to 100. The safety index is worked out as the antithesis of this. For instance, earlier this year <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2021/11/19/how-abu-dhabi-became-the-safest-city-in-the-world/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a> topped Numbeo's list of the world's safest cities for the ninth consecutive year with a score of 88.4 on the safety index, the highest on the list, and 11.6 on the crime index, the lowest on the list. Numbeo lists the following questions as the key indicators assessed in the survey: