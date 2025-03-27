Abu Dhabi resident Alyssa Marie Casaclang said she would consider buying a pill to lengthen her dogs' lives. Victor Besa / The National
Abu Dhabi resident Alyssa Marie Casaclang said she would consider buying a pill to lengthen her dogs' lives. Victor Besa / The National

News

UAE

A dog longevity pill is in the pipeline, but at what cost?

US-approved drug LOY-002 could extend life by at least a year, but questions remain over the ethics of prolonging a pet's life

Nick Webster
Nick Webster

March 27, 2025