Is there no end to the Israel Gaza war?

In reference to the report Fears of return to war in Gaza as hundreds killed in Israeli strikes (March 18): It is tragic that fighting has restarted in the Gaza strip and over 400 people have been killed. I thought that with the ceasefire in place, at least one conflict in the world was coming to an end. Unfortunately not, and that I find very sad indeed. Ordinary people will be sacrificed again, to the vanity of some leaders.

Rajendra Aneja, Dubai

Lammy singing a different tune

In regard to Damien McElroy's report Lammy backtracks on claim Israel broke international law in Gaza (March 19): We need more people in positions of power and authority to stand up to their values. And not abandon international human rights laws. Sadly some people just cave.

Wendy Watson, Abu Dhabi

Vape alarms in schools a great idea, mostly

About Tom Evans and Nick Webster's report UAE schools look to crack down on smokers with vape alarms (March 19): This is much needed. Even girls' schools needs this, along with 24/7 cleaning staff in the washroom area, to keep an eye.

Riyam Shaikha, Dubai

I would love for the gyms to implement this as I have seen people vaping in gyms while other people are trying to exercise in a vape-free environment.

Adriana Alfaro, Abu Dhabi

The idea is good. I'm wary though that kids will just figure out some way to damage or block the detector.

M Jennings, Dubai

Brilliant idea. Although, they may not do it in school for fear of being caught, they might still vape outside.

Saifullah Azeem, Sydney, Australia

ChatGPT vs Sadhguru: a download contest

With regard to Ramola Talwar Badam's article Indian yogi Sadhguru’s free meditation app beats ChatGPT for first million downloads (March 15): Interesting. Something to bear in mind, however, is that one million represents only about 0.07 per cent of the total Indian population.

Yasser Bin Mohmad, Sharjah

Human achievement in space

With regard to Nivriti Butalia's piece They’re back on Earth, but what Nasa astronauts went through still leaves me star-struck (March 19): People around the world were eagerly awaiting their return, and while books, podcasts, and videos capturing their journey are important, the real significance lies in the remarkable tasks and experiences the astronauts underwent. Their contributions to space exploration should be celebrated. They should be honoured for their incredible adventure and for pushing the boundaries of human achievement in space.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

Dates for the diary To mark Bodytree’s 10th anniversary, the coming season will be filled with celebratory activities: September 21 Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends.

Anyone interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor can sign up for a 250-hour course in Yoga Teacher Training with Jacquelene Sadek. It begins on September 21 and will take place over the course of six weekends. October 18 to 21 International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes.

International yoga instructor, Yogi Nora, will be visiting Bodytree and offering classes. October 26 to November 4 International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes.

International pilates instructor Courtney Miller will be on hand at the studio, offering classes. November 9 Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio.

Bodytree is hosting a party to celebrate turning 10, and everyone is invited. Expect a day full of free classes on the grounds of the studio. December 11 Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio.

Yogeswari, an advanced certified Jivamukti teacher, will be visiting the studio. February 2, 2018 Bodytree will host its 4th annual yoga market.

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre flat-six Power: 510hp at 9,000rpm Torque: 450Nm at 6,100rpm Transmission: 7-speed PDK auto or 6-speed manual Fuel economy, combined: 13.8L/100km On sale: Available to order now Price: From Dh801,800

The specs Engine: 3-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 400hp Torque: 475Nm Transmission: 9-speed automatic Price: From Dh215,900 On sale: Now

Company profile Name: Steppi Founders: Joe Franklin and Milos Savic Launched: February 2020 Size: 10,000 users by the end of July and a goal of 200,000 users by the end of the year Employees: Five Based: Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Financing stage: Two seed rounds – the first sourced from angel investors and the founders' personal savings Second round raised Dh720,000 from silent investors in June this year

The Vines - In Miracle Land

Two stars

David Haye record Total fights: 32

Wins: 28

Wins by KO: 26

Losses: 4

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Revibe%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Hamza%20Iraqui%20and%20Abdessamad%20Ben%20Zakour%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Refurbished%20electronics%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%20so%20far%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2410m%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFlat6Labs%2C%20Resonance%20and%20various%20others%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A