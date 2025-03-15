Sadhguru says: 'If three billion people are a little more calm and sane, it will be better world.' Credit: Conscious Planet
Sadhguru says: 'If three billion people are a little more calm and sane, it will be better world.' Credit: Conscious Planet

News

UAE

Indian yogi Sadhguru's free meditation app beats Chatgpt for first million downloads

Sadhguru aims to 'unleash the miracle of mind’ through daily breathing exercises

Ramola Talwar Badam
Ramola Talwar Badam
Dubai

March 15, 2025