Watch: UAE schools install vaping detection sensors to tackle growing health threat

One of the region's largest private school operators has launched a “zero-tolerance” campaign against the use of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/01/26/is-vaping-causing-a-new-wave-of-sleep-disorders/" target="_blank">vaping</a> by pupils at its UAE schools, as concerns persist over the long-term global impact of e-cigarettes on public health. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/01/14/gems-school-research-innovation-dubai/" target="_blank">Gems Education</a>, which was founded in Dubai and runs 46 schools just in the Emirates, said the crackdown was aimed at safeguarding the health and well-being of pupils against what it describes as a “pressing health threat”. Vaping detection sensors are being installed in schools in the UAE and Qatar, with others to follow, and new anti-vaping educational campaigns for all pupils have been introduced. The drive will also involve random bag checks. Electronic cigarettes are sometimes called e-cigs, vapes, vape pens and electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS). The World Health Organisation in 2023 called for a ban on smoking and vaping in schools to protect young people. The UAE Ministry of Health has previously warned against the promotion of electronic smoking products as safer alternatives to traditional cigarettes “due to the lack of scientific evidence supporting these claims”. “Vaping is one of the most pressing health threats facing young people today,” said Lisa Crausby, group chief education officer at Gems. “At Gems Education, we refuse to stand by and let this dangerous trend take hold in our schools. Pupils found with vapes in our schools will receive a serious consequence and follow-up education sessions with counsellors to support them in quitting vaping.” The sensors, which can distinguish between vaping and other airborne particles, will provide real-time alerts to school staff when vaping is detected. They also have an audio function that picks up certain words of concern, such as “help”. “By installing cutting-edge vaping sensors across campuses, we are setting a new standard in student protection,” Ms Crausby said. “This is not just about enforcement – it is about education, prevention and ensuring our pupils understand the risks associated with vaping. We are very proud to be leading the way in making our schools vape-free zones.” The anti-vaping campaigns will be carried out with the support of health professionals to help pupils who may be struggling with nicotine addiction. “We are committed to working with our parents, educators and the wider community to ensure our young people grow up in a clean environment and prioritise their well-being,” Ms Crausby added. A UAE doctor has highlighted the dangers of young people becoming addicted to e-cigarettes, the majority of which contain nicotine. “The addictive nature of vaping is particularly alarming, especially given the impact it has on the developing brain,” said Dr Rachel Kaminski, a pulmonologist at Saudi German Hospital in Dubai. “Research indicates that nicotine exposure during adolescence can disrupt the normal development of the frontal lobe, which is crucial for decision-making, impulse control and emotional regulation. This can lead to a range of negative outcomes, including increased susceptibility to addiction and other behavioural issues.” Dr Kaminski said the prevalence of illegal vapes further complicated health problems associated with youth vaping. In the US, illegal vape sales exceeded $2.4 billion last year and made up 35 per cent of all vapes sold in supermarkets and shops, according to Reuters. Only 34 tobacco or menthol-flavoured vapes have been approved for legal sale in the US by the Food and Drug Administration. Unregulated products increased the risk of a condition linked to vaping called popcorn lung, Dr Kaminski said. “This can cause irreversible lung damage and lead to chronic respiratory problems,” she said. “The emerging evidence suggests vaping may contribute to the development of small airway diseases, including asthma. “I’m deeply concerned about the long-term respiratory effects vaping could have on our youth, especially as we continue to see an increase in asthma rates and other respiratory conditions. It is imperative we take a stand against the vaping epidemic and advocate for the health and well-being of our children. Banning vaping products for minors is a crucial step in protecting their health and ensuring a healthier future for our next generation.” In January, <i>The National</i> reported on how the increased use of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/health/2024/10/03/one-million-who-never-smoked-cigarettes-start-vaping-in-england/" target="_blank">e-cigarettes</a> could be responsible for more people failing to get the recommended hours of sleep, with doctors suggesting young people may be unaware vapes contain high levels of the addictive stimulant nicotine. A survey of 950 people in the UAE last year found 40 per cent of respondents were not getting the recommended six to eight hours of nightly sleep. While increased use of screens is also contributing heavily, those using e-cigarettes before bed are also likely to have disrupted rest. Last year, data from the US Centres for Disease Control found 1.63 million schoolchildren used e-cigarettes, about 6 per cent of all young people, with similar trends reported elsewhere. Most studies were conducted in the US, with the University of Cincinnati concluding e-cigarette users were more likely to report insufficient sleep compared to non-smokers and cigarette smokers. Similar results were found by the University of Texas, which evaluated the sleep patterns of 28,135 adolescents. Researchers found those using electronic vaping products were 1.33 times more likely to have less than the recommended eight hours sleep than non-users. Long-term sleep deprivation can lead to a number of health problems, from weakening immunity to weight gain and cardiovascular disease.