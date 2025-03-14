Abu Dhabi to assess quality of children's extracurricular activities

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/10/30/more-regional-research-needed-on-early-childhood-policies-say-experts/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority </a>is rolling out a new assessment to improve the quality of offerings young children are exposed to beyond nursery and school. The system, developed by the ECA, will look at programmes such as camps, after-school classes, children’s libraries, playgrounds, as well as children’s museums and cultural centres with dedicated spaces for children. Launched in the run up to Emirati Children's Day, which falls on March 15 every year, Sana bint Mohamed Suhail, Minister of Family and Director General of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, said: “By prioritising quality, safety and enrichment, we are working to ensure that every child in Abu Dhabi has the opportunity to grow, explore, and thrive in environments that nurture their full potential." "We believe that the offerings and services being assessed will also benefit, as it helps to increase their attractiveness, potentially drawing in more families.” For the moment, the assessment will target children up to eight years old. In the future, there are plans to include services for children up to 18 years of age, state news agency Wam reported. The assessment system will be based on global leading practices, but customised to the UAE’s culture, values and context. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/emirati-children-s-day-honours-landmark-achievement-for-uae-s-legal-system-1.1184077" target="_blank">Emirati Children's Day</a> was first announced by Sheikha Fatima, Mother of the Nation, in 2018. The day aims to create <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/march-15th-is-declared-emirati-children-s-day-1.712804" target="_blank">awareness of children’s rights</a>, as well as highlight the need for them to grow in a healthy, safe and supportive environment. It is observed on March 15 because it was on this date in 2016 that Federal Law No 3 on Child Rights Law, widely known as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/first-case-brought-to-court-under-new-wadeemas-law-1.186480" target="_blank">Wadeema's Law</a>, was passed in the UAE. The legislation was set out to secure the rights of children and protect them against all forms of abuse. It was prompted by the tragic case of Wadeema, an eight-year-old Emirati girl whose death shocked the nation when her body was found buried in the Sharjah desert in 2012, after she had been tortured by her father and his partner. Emirati Children's Day helps to recognise the strides made due to the 2016 law. The UN's International Children's Day falls later in the year, on November 20.